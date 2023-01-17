Sabalenka, Garcia into 2nd round

Aryna Sabalenka maintained her unbeaten start to the year when she beat Tereza Martincova 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the second round of the Australian Open.
The fifth-seeded Sabalenka, who won the Adelaide International title in the first week of the year, hit 29 winners to her opponent’s seven as she won her fifth consecutive match. Sabalenka will play American Shelby Rogers in the second round.
Sabalenka, who has yet to win a Grand Slam singles title, hasn’t made it past the fourth round at the Australian Open in five previous visits.
Later, No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur won 7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-1 over Tamara Zidansek. Caroline Garcia started her quest for a first Grand Slam singles title with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Katherine Sebov, a qualifier from Canada. The fourth-seeded player took just 65 minutes for victory.
Garbine Muguruza, the runner-up in Melbourne in 2020, lost her fifth consecutive match to start the year when she was beaten 3-6, 6-7 (3), 6-1 by Elise Mertens. Two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza served for the match at 6-5 in the second set.
Former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova eased past Wang Xyi of China 6-1, 6-3 while Taylor Townsend won her first Grand Slam match since becoming a mother, beating Diane Parry 6-1, 6-1. The American will next meet Ekaterina Alexandrova.
Other winners in the women’s field included No. 9 Veronika Kudermetova and No. 16 Anett Kontaveit. Martina Trevisan, seeded 21st, was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by qualifier Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.