Sabonis (42) helps Pacers down Jazz

Domantas Sabonis scored a career-high 42 points on 18-of-22 shooting to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Utah Jazz 125-113 on Saturday night. Lance Stephenson added 16 points, 14 assists and four steals off the bench.

Duane Washington Jr. also had 16 points, and Justin Holiday 15. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 36 points and nine assists. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points. The Pacers snapped a six-game losing streak and completed a season sweep of the Jazz.

HEAT 123, SUNS 100

In Phoenix, Tyler Herro scored a season-high 33 points, Duncan Robinson also had a season high with 27 and the short-handed Miami Heat rode some hot shooting to beat NBA-leading Phoenix.

The Heat shot 50 per cent from three-point range, tying a franchise record with 22 makes on 44 attempts from behind the arc. Robinson was 8-for-16 on three’s. Herro made 12 of 20 shots, hitting three three-pointers.

The Heat had 11 players on the inactive list, with star guard Jimmy Butler out with a sprained right ankle. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 26 points. Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder and JaVale McGee returned after spending time on the reserve/Covid-19 list.

HORNETS 114, BUCKS 106

In Charlotte, Terry Rozier scored 28 points, Miles Bridges added 21 points and eight rebounds and Charlotte beat Milwaukee, handing the defending NBA champions their third loss in four games. LaMelo Ball added 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Hornets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and Khris Middleton added 27 points. The teams will meet again tonight in Charlotte.

CELTICS 99, KNICKS 75

In Boston, Jaylen Brown had 22 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds for his first career triple-double, Jayson Tatum scored 19 points and Boston beat New York.

Josh Richardson had 17 points and Robert Williams finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for the Celtics. RJ Barrett had 19 points and Julius Randle added 13 points for the Knicks.

Other results:

GRIZZLIES 123, CLIPPERS 108

PISTONS 97, MAGIC 92

Brooks looks a steadying presence

Brooks looks a steadying presence

Despite missing out on a century on his One Day-International (ODI) debut, Shamarh Brooks is satisfied with his performance in Saturday’s match which West Indies won against Ireland at Sabina Park.

SPUN OUT

SPUN OUT

The batting problems continued for the West Indies Under-19 team in their first official warm-up match yesterday ahead of the start of the ICC Under-19 50-over World Cup.

Playing traditional powerhouses India at the national stadium in Providence, Guyana, the team led by Ackeem Auguste lost heavily by 108 runs. Set a challenging 279 for victory, the Windies youths crashed to 170 all out in 43 overs.

Junior academies crucial

TEAM TTO senior men’s hockey team head coach Darren Cowie said the prolonged restrictions due to Covid-19 on sport will cause long-lasting effects on the continued development of not just local hockey but all other sports in the country.

Arsenal booted out FA Cup

Arsenal failed to transfer its improved Premier League form to the FA Cup, losing 1-0 to second-tier Nottingham Forest yesterday in the second big shock of the third round.

By conceding an 83rd-minute goal at the City Ground, Arsenal became the highest-ranked casualty at the stage of the competition that sees Premier League teams enter the draw.

Cameroon rally to win AFCON opener

Cameroon rally to win AFCON opener

Hosts Cameroon came from behind with two penalties in the space of eight minutes at the end of the first half to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 yesterday in the opening game of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Captain Vincent Aboubakar scored both penalties, calmly slotting the first to the right side of the goal and the second to the left to complete a comeback that left home fans sighing with relief.