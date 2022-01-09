Sabonis (42) helps Pacers down Jazz

Domantas Sabonis scored a career-high 42 points on 18-of-22 shooting to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Utah Jazz 125-113 on Saturday night. Lance Stephenson added 16 points, 14 assists and four steals off the bench.
Duane Washington Jr. also had 16 points, and Justin Holiday 15. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 36 points and nine assists. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points. The Pacers snapped a six-game losing streak and completed a season sweep of the Jazz.
HEAT 123, SUNS 100
In Phoenix, Tyler Herro scored a season-high 33 points, Duncan Robinson also had a season high with 27 and the short-handed Miami Heat rode some hot shooting to beat NBA-leading Phoenix.
The Heat shot 50 per cent from three-point range, tying a franchise record with 22 makes on 44 attempts from behind the arc. Robinson was 8-for-16 on three’s. Herro made 12 of 20 shots, hitting three three-pointers.
The Heat had 11 players on the inactive list, with star guard Jimmy Butler out with a sprained right ankle. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 26 points. Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder and JaVale McGee returned after spending time on the reserve/Covid-19 list.
HORNETS 114, BUCKS 106
In Charlotte, Terry Rozier scored 28 points, Miles Bridges added 21 points and eight rebounds and Charlotte beat Milwaukee, handing the defending NBA champions their third loss in four games. LaMelo Ball added 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Hornets.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and Khris Middleton added 27 points. The teams will meet again tonight in Charlotte.
CELTICS 99, KNICKS 75
In Boston, Jaylen Brown had 22 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds for his first career triple-double, Jayson Tatum scored 19 points and Boston beat New York.
Josh Richardson had 17 points and Robert Williams finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for the Celtics. RJ Barrett had 19 points and Julius Randle added 13 points for the Knicks.
Other results:
GRIZZLIES 123, CLIPPERS 108
PISTONS 97, MAGIC 92