SAFE ZONE CRICKET

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) cricket operations officer Dudnath Ramkissoon is hoping the sporting fraternity will be given some leeway in the coming months so that the journey back to the field of play can finally begin.
It has been 18 months since local cricket was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic and with the deadly virus still around, Ramkissoon does not expect things to get back to normal anytime soon.
However, he said the impact of the virus can be minimised going forward by following the health protocols and getting vaccinated.
He said if enough players get vaccinated and all the protocols are strictly adhered to, cricket can possibly resume in a possible “safe zone” or something close to it.
“We are living in challenging times. Things will not be normal again. We have to learn to live with Covid,” Ramkissoon told the Express yesterday.
“We are hoping the Prime Minister will take a look at sporting activities in the coming weeks and make a decision moving forward, so we anxiously wait to see what sort of leeway we will be given,” he continued.
“As a board we have to follow the guidelines and we would have submitted to the Ministry (of Health) our guidelines in terms how we are going to start back cricket in a relatively safe environment.”
“Cricket is a disciplined sport, and we will put our guidelines in place, but we will still have to monitor that to ensure it is being followed. There are certain requirements that will have to be put in place so we can operate a safe zone if you want to call it that,” Ramkissoon added.
Cricket has been stumped since the onset of the pandemic in March last year with no competition or recreational team sports allowed.
Beyond the lost opportunities for players to stake a claim for a spot on the many national youth and senior teams, the deeper cut will be the lost opportunities to get new players in the game and keep the interest of current players, whose priorities might have shifted.
Ramkissoon said the pandemic had brought with it a combination of challenges for local cricket but said the TTCB was already formulating plans to deal with them.
“It is a combination of things. There are no activities taking place and no cricket being played, so sponsors will have nothing to gravitate towards and will be hesitant to get involved. The impact will go beyond that, because I think we would have lost some people as well, because children who would have been inclined to come out and play will now be hesitant to do so having gotten used to all the indoor activities that they would have had to settle for over the past year-and-a-half,” Ramkissoon explained.
“You might lose others who would have been involved in cricket but having lost two years of opportunities, might just want to focus on school or work which has become more of a challenge,” he added.
He said the TTCB will now have to put things in place to deal with that fall-out.
“Our job when we come back (out to play) is to put together programmes, which we are working on now, to see how we can get back those players and re-attract some of those players to the game,” said Ramkissoon.
“We are living in challenging times. Even with the vaccines available, some people are hesitant to get vaccinated. So, we will have some people who might have wanted to play or who might have wanted to get their children involved in the game being hesitant to go out and participate in outdoor activities,” said Ramkissoon.
The contracted players on the Red Force franchise and TTCB staff members were vaccinated earlier this year.
But Ramkissoon said yesterday:“We are hoping that all the players and everyone who wants to get back to playing—and this includes school cricketers as well—get vaccinated. The government is making a serious appeal for persons to get vaccinated. They have mass vaccination sites and there is even a choice of vaccines for adults and the Pfizer for children.
“So, we are hoping the senior and junior cricketers will get vaccinated so that when the approval is given for sports we can move forward in a relatively safe environment while still adhering to whatever restrictions might be in place,” he added.
And Ramkissoon stressed in closing:“We have at the back of our minds certain things we would like to do but we will wait to see what is said about the restrictions before we roll out those plans. Yes, the national team is in training but anything on a wider scale will depend on what sort of leeway we get so we will know what we can do and what sort of guidelines we will have to follow, and as a responsible board will operate within those guidelines.”