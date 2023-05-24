TRINITY Masters Swim Club will be hosting their three-kilometre swim sponsored by KIA/Five Island Amusement Park at that same venue in Chaguaramas on Sunday.
The race splashes off at 6 a.m.
Gordon Borde, president of Trinity Masters, the oldest Masters swim club in the country, founded in 1984, said the priority will be swimmers’ safety at the one-lap triangular circuit.
It is mandatory for each participant to have a swim safety buoy that will be attached to their body. And the presence of Coast Guard personnel and their ship along with several safety kayaks and two motor boats will ensure the safety of all participants who will range in age from 12 years old to 80 and over.
“That (safety) is paramount. We wanted to make sure the environment and conditions are safe for all our swimmers and to make them as confident and comfortable as possible that their well-being is being taken care of,” said Borde.
Borde and his Trinity Masters club, which he founded with the godfather of age-group swimming in this country, the late Joey Kauffman, have hosted or staged several open water events, including the Swim around Gasparee Island (15 times), the Las Cuevas to Maracas Swim (five times) and the Foreshore to Five Islands Swim (last year).
“We are always looking for venues other than Maracas and Las Cuevas where we can have open water swimming safely conducted,” Borde said. “The water in front of Five Islands is mainly calm, so we saw where we could set up a course that is pleasant both (for) the young and older swimmers.”
Top local open water and pool swimmer Nikoli Blackman will be among a host of young age-groupers who will be competing. Several Masters swimmers from various clubs throughout the country are also expected to register to swim.
Blackman, who is destined to attend the University of Tennessee this fall, is the pre-race favourite for the male Open title, having claimed the Subway Maracas 3km and 5km titles on May 7 at the popular North Coast beach.
Besides the Open category, there will be male and female competition in the following categories: 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79; and 80 and over.
There will also be a category for swimmers who elect to use swimming aids, like paddles, fins or kick boards.
The race starts at 8 a.m. in front of Five Islands on the eastern side of Pier II, but all swimmers must attend a safety briefing at 7.35 a.m., with a 6.30 a.m. check-in time.
The registration fee is $200 with an additional $100 for the swim buoy if the participant doesn’t have one.
For more information and entry forms contact: gordonborde@gmail.com; or david.sobrian@gmail.com Or Whatsapp: 678-6158; 680-5464; 309-2724; 788-5833; or 391-7075.