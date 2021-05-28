Regional insurance and financial services giant Sagicor has come on board to support the work of the Cleopatra Borel Foundation (CBF). Sagicor recently made a financial contribution to the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).
The Foundation is the brainchild of four-time Olympic shot putter Cleopatra Borel. In a press release, yesterday, Borel spoke about the partnership with Sagicor.
“The mission of the CBF (youth empowerment through sport and education) is daunting as a whole, but we believe it is attainable by taking small steps towards our goal with the support of partners like Sagicor. The support the foundation received from Sagicor will ‘kick-off’ the foundation’s newest and grandest initiative, which is to adopt the Mayaro Government Primary School.”
Jacinto Martinez, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Sagicor Life Inc, said his company is proud to be part of the CBF team.
“Sagicor has always supported sports in Trinidad and Tobago, and is pleased to partner with the Cleopatra Borel Foundation. Her name is synonymous with excellence and determination to succeed. Her foundation’s mission of youth empowerment aligns with Sagicor’s mission of improving the lives of the people in the communities in which we operate.”
The press release outlined the foundation’s plan to “expand this mission globally by promoting sport as a conduit for health, wealth and wellness”. The Borel Foundation has been involved in multiple projects since its 2019 launch.
“The foundation,” the press release explained, “has had several motivational engagements and career workshops with youth groups, schools and athletic teams; supported the transition of young women leaving state care in collaboration with the Nina Programme; mentored with the Women’s Institute for Alternative Development (WINAD) Programme.”
CBF has also attended to needs in the sporting community. “Distributed food and care packages to athletes and coaches during the Covid-19 pandemic; provided food grants and personal care products to vulnerable individuals and families, as well as donated orthopaedic equipment to para athletes.”
Table tennis coach and para player Dennis La Rose was among the Cleopatra Borel Foundation beneficiaries in 2020.
In addition to providing groceries and partially funding the repair job for the polio sufferer’s leg brace and purchase of a new pair of custom-made shoes, the foundation sourced an anonymous donor to cover the brace repair and shoe purchase balance.