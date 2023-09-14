Saim shines again as Amazon Warriors remain unbeaten

Saim Ayub struck an impressive third straight half-century as Guyana Amazon Warriors brushed aside Jamaica Tallawahs by seven wickets in their first home game, on Wednesday night, to extend their unbeaten run in the Caribbean Premier League.

In pursuit of 153 at the Guyana National Stadium, Amazon Warriors overhauled their target with nine balls to spare to notch their sixth win in seven matches and return to the top of the standings alongside Trinbago Knight Riders on 13 points. Their win was inspired by Saim, the 21-year-old Pakistani top-scoring with 85 from 53 deliveries, a knock which put him within reach of 300 runs for the campaign at 288.

Twenty-year-old Matthew Nandu, in his first game of the season, chipped in with 37 in a 112-run opening stand with Saim, which erased any doubt over the result.

Sent in earlier, Tallawahs produced another underwhelming batting effort and were restricted to 152 for five from their 20 overs, despite captain Brandon King’s 52 off 32 deliveries.

Fabian Allen (21 not out) and Raymon Reifer (20 not out) carved out small knocks towards the end, but the total fell short of a competitive one as fast bowler Dwaine Pretorius led with two for 33 for the hosts.

English opener Alex Hales failed for the third straight innings when he played on to fast bowler Romario Shepherd for nine in the fourth over with 23 runs on the board.

However, King lashed his third half-century of the campaign to lead a revival, striking ten fours and a six in posting exactly 50 for the second wicket with Kirk McKenzie (13) before both fell in successive overs.

The innings then meandered before Reifer and Allen put on 41 in an unbroken sixth wicket partnership to rally the back end.

Saim then put Tallawahs on the back foot from early, belting five fours and five sixes to race to his fifty off 34 balls at the start of the 11th over.

The left-handed Nandu, who faced 35 deliveries and struck four fours, perished in the 13th over when he was bowled by off-spinner Chris Green, but Saim combined with Shai Hope (16 not out) in a 29-run, second wicket partnership to keep the run chase steady.

Summarised scores:

TALLAWAHS 152 for five off 20 overs (Brandon King 52, Fabian Allen 21 not out; Dwaine Pretorius 2-33)

AMAZON WARRIORS 155 for three off 18.3 overs (Saim Ayub 85, Matthew Nandu 37)

RESULT: Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by seven wickets

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Coaching School, Sidey’s move on in Tobago FA Cup

St Clair’s Coaching School and Sidey’s FC are on a collision course in the Tobago FA Cup competition.

On Tuesday, St Clair’s Coaching School got the better of the new kids on the block, Bertille St Clair’s Sports Academy (BSSA) by a 2–1 margin at Shaw Park. Two penalties either side of the half-time whistle was all it took, following Jeremiah King’s opening item for BSSA.

PARKITES TO BE CROWNED

PARKITES TO BE CROWNED

While the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) is yet to make it official, the verdict is in and Queen’s Park Cricket Club are set to be crowned the 2023 Premier Division One League champions.

The domestic TTCB club season ended on March 26 with the Parkites leading the eight-team standings on 143 points and PowerGen Penal Sports in second place on 124 points.

Pitchmen, Moruga/ Tableland lead SFA

PITCHMEN and moruga/tableland samba youths are both unbeaten and leading Group A and Group B, respectively, of the Southern Football Association (SFA) competition.

Defending champions Pitchmen got a sixth win of the season when shutting out IBG Sporting Academy 3-0, while Moruga/Tableland were huge 7-1 winners over Merikins Youth, getting a sixth win of the season as well.

Saim shines again as Amazon Warriors remain unbeaten

Saim Ayub struck an impressive third straight half-century as Guyana Amazon Warriors brushed aside Jamaica Tallawahs by seven wickets in their first home game, on Wednesday night, to extend their unbeaten run in the Caribbean Premier League.

FORCED TO ADJUST

With the delivery of the water-based turf unlikely to be fulfilled in time, TEAM TTO men’s hockey senior team head coach Darren Cowie has had to alter his squad’s preparation ahead of the October 20-November 5, Pan American Games scheduled for Santiago, Chile.

Kenwyne, Lawrence reunited in Wales

Kenwyne, Lawrence reunited in Wales

KENWYNE JONES saw a familiar face when recently doing an A-license course at the Wales Football Association. He met Dennis Lawrence, his former Trinidad and Tobago teammate and the current first team coach at Championship Division Coventry City in England.

Lawrence, who lives in Wales, was serving in the capacity of presenter/mentor at the A-License course.