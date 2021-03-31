Sakkari upsets Osaka

AS expected, the No. 1 seed was sent packing from the boys’ Under-16 draw at the first hurdle yesterday in the Catch National Junior Championships, contested at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

After receiving a bye in the first round, Jamal Alexis went down 6-4, 6-0 to Luca Shamsi in their battle for a place in the today’s quarter-finals. It was yet another example that the policy of seeding players using only ranking points is seriously flawed.