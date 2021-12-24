Salazar’s lifetime ban upheld

Alberto Salazar

APPEAL REJECTED: Alberto Salazar.

Track coach Alberto Salazar’s lifetime ban appeal for sexual misconduct has been rejected by the US Center for SafeSport.

The 63-year-old was handed the lifetime ban following allegations he had emotionally and physically abused a number of athletes during his time as part of the Nike Oregon Project.

In January 2020, SafeSport temporarily banned Salazar with the decision subsequently made permanent in July 2021. However, his entry in the SafeSport database has now been updated to permanent ineligibility — signalling the appeal had been rejected. In a separate case earlier this year, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld a four-year ban for a series of doping-related violations that occurred while Salazar was training Olympians with the Nike project. Nike shut down the running team shortly afterwards.

None of Salazar’s former runners have ever been charged with doping violations, As an athlete himself, Salazar won the Boston and New York Marathons in the early 1980s before going on to coach a number of Olympic medallists, including Sir Mo Farah and Galen Rupp.

Cricket fraternity mourns stalwart Kowlessar’s passing

LALMAN KOWLESSAR, a stalwart of local cricket, passed away on Thursday night, and tributes have been coming in for his selfless service to the game for many decades.

The former teacher at Presentation College in Chaguanas and cricket coach at the school since 1968 was instrumental in the development of countless cricketers, especially in the Central Zone.

Russell’s 3-wicket

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell starred with the ball but flopped with the bat as Melbourne Stars lost their second on the trot with a 24-run defeat to Hobart Hurricanes in the Australia Big Bash on Christmas Eve.

Choosing to bat first, Hurricanes romped to 180 for six with opener Ben McDermott top-scoring with 67 off 43 balls, and medium Russell snatching three for 48 from four overs.

‘ADDED-ON TIME’

ALMOST like Fergie-time, the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee (NC) have been given a healthy amount of added-on time to complete its Trinidad and Tobago mandate.

Yesterday, world football’s governing body FIFA indicated that it has extended the normalisation committee’s mandate beyond its initial 24-month period. The NC, headed by local businessman Robert Hadad, will remain in control of T&T football for another year and three months.

Salazar’s lifetime ban upheld

Reifer pleased with ‘Rising Stars’ progress

West Indies Under-19 head coach Floyd Reifer said the team’s focus in the upcoming Youth ODI series against South Africa will be getting their tactics right and ensuring all the players understand their role in the team.

The Windies face South Africa in a four-match Youth ODI series starting on Monday in St Vincent and the Grenadines and they have been hit the ground running in the lead up to those game, which will form part of their preparation for next month’s Youth World Cup to be staged in the Caribbean in January.

Wehby Report under consideration

The process might be taking longer than initially anticipated.

However, Cricket West Indies (CWI) is committed to governance reform with president Ricky Skerritt confirming that the key recommendations of the Wehby Report will be taken before the general membership of the board next March.