It was good to see the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force consistently getting the better of their toughest opponents over the past three weeks — themselves.
There really was little chance of the other contenders preventing Kieron Pollard from lifting the trophy once he and his teammates remained focused on the job at hand. And they did, to the extent of demolishing the Guyana Jaguars in the final on Saturday by the comprehensive margin of 152 runs at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.
So why, with so much talent and experience available to this twin-island nation, has it taken five years to reclaim the prize?
Let us not pretend that there weren’t rumblings of discontent when the squad was announced in January. Mindful of the embarrassing losses to eventual champions Combined Campuses and Colleges and finalists Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the last two regional 50 overs-per-side competitions, there were suggestions from the general public that hungrier, more eager emerging talents should have been chosen ahead of some of the seasoned campaigners given concerns over motivation for a low-key regional event.
And maybe it was that perception which pushed the squad just that bit harder to keep their eyes on the ball throughout the campaign.
So as attention stays in Antigua but shifts to the visit of Sri Lanka — starting with a three-match T20 International series beginning on Wednesday — and before we properly assess prospects ahead of the four-day first-class competition, let us focus on the top performers with bat and ball from the final of two days ago as prime examples of considerable talent which has never been truly fulfilled.
Lendl Simmons, whose innings of 146 out of a total of 362 for five earned him the “Man of the Match” award, and Ravi Rampaul, leading wicket-taker with four for 52 in dismissing the Jaguars for 210, are both 36 years of age. For the fast-medium bowler more than the opening batsman the number suggests there isn’t much left in the tank as far as elite-level competitiveness. Yet neither displayed any waning of the desire to excel in an environment which lacked the aura of a global spectacle but still clearly mattered to them enough to ensure their performances, when it really mattered, were close to optimum.
Barring a Bradmanesque homestretch to his playing career, Simmons’ international numbers across all three formats will finish up in the range from mediocre to ordinary. He easily falls into that infuriating category of sports personality who seems the least bit interested in doing justice to his sumptuous talent and is content to give only occasional glimpses of what could have been if the flame of motivation was burning brightly and consistently.
That his two stellar international performances came in World T20 tournaments reinforce the shifting tide of priorities for the current generation of Caribbean cricketers.
Still relatively new to the global audience, he blazed 77 off 50 balls in a losing effort against South Africa at the 2009 event in England. In subsequent discussions about players failing to make the most of their ability, no less a student of the game than the late Tony Cozier frequently referenced that innings as evidence of just what Simmons was capable of if only he could stay focused.
It was just six weeks before the journalist/broadcaster’s passing that he unfurled a majestic unbeaten 82 at the semi-final stage of the 2016 tournament which ruined the anticipated Indian party in Mumbai and paved the way for the Marlon Samuels/Carlos Brathwaite heroics in the final in Kolkata.
Rampaul is also especially remembered for his own World T20 moment: triggering the successful defence of a modest total of 137 for six by sending opening batsman Tillekeratne Dilshan’s off-stump on a spectacular cartwheeling journey as hosts Sri Lanka eventually succumbed to Daren Sammy’s side in the 2012 final in Colombo.
At that time he was a fixture in the West Indies line-up across the three formats and could almost always be relied upon to make an early strike in Test matches, just as he did in snaring four wickets apiece in the semi-final and final of the limited-over competition in Antigua last week.
For a number of reasons though – injuries, selectorial whims and fancies and maybe even his own level of desire and motivation – he drifted off the international stage and is only now back on the regional scene with the end of his Kolpak arrangement on the English professional circuit.
Unlike Simmons, Rampaul’s international journey appears behind him, although the recall of 39-year-old Fidel Edwards for this week’s T20’s may offer a glimmer of hope. Yet whichever path their careers take in the remaining years, the evidence of the last few days in Antigua are both an inspiration and a lesson for those willing to listen, look and learn.