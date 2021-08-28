Sam a champ again

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO shooter Samantha Wallace starred with 48 goals and three super shots as the NSW Swifts beat cross-town rivals Giants 63-69 in the Suncorp Super Netball League grand final in Brisbane, Australia, early yesterday morning. In doing so, they won a second title in three seasons.
While the Trinidadian dominated the final, another Caribbean star, Jamaican shooter Jhaniele Fowler picked up the top individual award when she was named 2021 Player of the Year, while Jamaica goalkeeper Shamera Sterling also got a pick on the Team of the Year.
The Swifts also won the Super Netball title in 2019, while the loss was the Giants’ second in a Super Netball championship decider. It was the second appearance in the grand final for both teams. The Swifts won the 2019 title when they beat Sunshine Coast Lightning in the decider, the result denying the Lightning a hat-trick of titles. Formed in 2016, the Giants made the inaugural grand final in 2017, losing to the Lightning.
In the biggest game of 2021 yesterday, the Swifts stood tall, led by goal shooter Wallace’s stunning accuracy. Wallace scored 48 goals from 50 attempts, in addition to landing three two-point super shots for an unmatched 54-point tally.
Having been reminded of her potential to dominate, Wallace unleashed an unstoppable grand final performance to spearhead the Swifts to their seventh national netball league title and second Super Netball title.
After 67 days of exile outside their Covid-19 ravaged state, the two New South Wales foes fought a memorable season climax but it was the Swifts who took their game to another level at Brisbane’s Nissan Arena.
Wallace’s silky skills, movement and deadly accuracy yielded 92 per cent accuracy, including three super shots to rip the game out of the Giants’ reach.
Co-captain Maddy Proud joked about Wallace’s “Venus flytrap” hands that clutched every ball expertly placed above her head by feeder Paige Hadley. It was just one of the features of a skill-set that helped her to the 2019 grand final Player-of-the-Match award and commanded this decider in front of the 3,650 roaring fans allowed in.
“She’s definitely got a presence out there,” said Swifts coach Briony Akle who at half-time reminded Wallace she had the ability to dictate terms.
The Giants trailed by just four at half-time but fell away in the third term when they had no answers to Wallace’s influence. Wallace had already torched Sam Poolman and Matilda McDonell, and the Giants turned back to Poolman as the import sank 13 third-quarter goals.
“She definitely steps up to the big games. In terms of dominating the opposition, she certainly did that. The Giants didn’t have an answer for her today.
While Wallace was a monster up front, it might have been on defence where the Swifts turned what was expected to be a close encounter into a one-team affair. MVP of the 2019 final win, Wallace gave way to Maddy Turner who was named Grand Finals MVP this time.
The Swifts zeroed in on Amy Parmenter, ensuring every corner the Giants wing defence turned, there was strong body to meet her. Hadley had her measure for a period, constantly nudging, blocking and occasionally niggling the Giants star while maintaining an attacking presence herself.
Turner also had the shackles on the Giants Sophie Dwyer. After playing well beyond her 19 years all season, Dwyer came back to earth and not even a lion-hearted performance from captain Jo Harten (34 goals) could haul the Giants out of trouble. Dwyer (16 goals) was silenced by the grand final’s MVP Turner who was rewarded for wearing Dwyer down over four nagging quarters.
“They were another level from the first whistle,” Giants captain Harten lamented. “We gave absolutely everything to claw back the deficit, but it was one of those games where you never felt like you were on top. We had a lot of intent, but they were pretty clinical. With so many threats available in a grand final it can be near impossible to decide where to focus your defence.”