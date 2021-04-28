Trinidad and Tobago netballer Samantha “Sam” Wallace was featured on an episode of the six-part Everything Is Possible documentary on Fox Sports Australia.
Wallace’s episode was aired on Tuesday and explored her emotions when playing professionally in Australia’s Suncorp Super Netball League in 2019, while her father was in poor health. The series also explores her resilience, having been stranded in Australia a year later due to the Covid-19 pandemic which led to a postponement of the competition and also prevented her returning home.
Having led the New South Wales Swifts to the championship title in the 2019 season, of Australia’s top-flight competition, Wallace was named the finals’ Most Valuable Player and also on the 2019 Team of the Year. In the Everything Is Possible documentary, Wallace, 27, reveals that at the peak of her career then, she almost did not return to Australia due to her father’s health. After two strokes that left him unable to work and needing 24-hour care, Wallace’s father passed away just days after her 2019 grand final triumph.
Giving a preview of Wallace’s episode, fans were warned to walk with tissue as the documentary recaptured emotional moments between Wallace and her father.
The documentary was filmed over several months with producer Andrew Jansen granted unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to each club as they battled each other, with the knowledge that they were a single infection away from potential disaster. The result is a six-part series which probes the emotional highs and lows of elite competition and challenges many of the preconceptions surrounding women’s sport.
Fox Sports and Kayo aired all six episodes over a three-week period leading into the 2021 Suncorp Super Netball season.
Filmed in the high-pressure environment of Suncorp Super Netball’s Queensland hub, Everything Is Possible was billed as an unflinching account of the efforts of players, coaches, and officials to deliver season 2020 in the shadow of a global pandemic. Netball Australia Executive General Manager of Media, Spencer Retallack, said of the documentary:”What we saw on court during season 2020, was a group of fierce, proud athletes who were determined to showcase their code when the rest of the sporting world was in forced hibernation,” he said.
“What this documentary series reveals is the enormous challenge—both emotional and logistical—that allowed them to do that. Thanks to the understanding and cooperation of clubs, players, coaches, and officials we now have a unique insight into the world’s best elite netball competition during the hardest of times.”
Retallack added:“Partnering with Fox Spots and Kayo provides us with the ability to attract a new audience which will ensure the 2021 season will be the most successful to date but also build a platform for growth in the years to comeand we’re sure our current and loyal fan base will love the access to the behind-the-scenes stories of 2020.”