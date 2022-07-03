Sam hat-trick puts Army back into 2nd

STRIKER Brent Sam scored his second hat-trick of the season as Defence Force moved back into second spot in the Ascension Football Tournament with a comprehensive 5-0 shutout of Real West Fort at the Arima Velodrome, when Saturday’s double-header also saw Deportivo Point Fortin defeat cellar-placed Moruga FC 4-1.

Sam, now leads all goal-scorers on 13, from 14 matches. He is followed by his Defence Force teammate Jameel Boatswain and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers’ Atuallah Guerra, both tied, on 11 apiece.

Rangers (38 points) are seven points clear of second-placed Defence Force (31 pts) following Friday night’s 4-2 win over AC Port of Spain, while in-form Deportivo PF (30 pts) are third. However, Police (30 points) could jump into second if they were to take full points from Central FC in yesterday evening’s clash.

Sam opened the scoring with a delicate touch to redirect Jelani Felix’s cross past burly West Fort goalkeeper Theon Browne. Former Slovenia and Czech Republic-based winger Kathon St Hillaire marked his Defence Force debut with the second goal, when hitting a low shot across Brown, after running onto Rivalso Coryat’s through ball, for a 2-0 Army lead at half-time.

Sam had a close-up finish for 3-0 after Justin Sadoo flicked the ball to him in the middle of the goal, and scored from a similar position from Felix’s pass for 4-0. Finally, Boatswain also had a close-up finish after Jerwyn Baltazar’s pass left him with just the goalkeeper to beat.

WI TAME TIGERS

WI TAME TIGERS

Rovman Powell and Brandon King struck starkly contrasting half-centuries as West Indies once again dominated Bangladesh to earn a comfortable 35-run victory in the second T20 International at Windsor Park, yesterday.

With the rain which wrecked Saturday’s opener at the venue staying away, West Indies galloped to 193 for five from their 20 overs after choosing to bat first, Powell clobbering a brutal unbeaten 61 from 28 balls and King carving out a classy 57 from 43 deliveries.

Stubborn to a fault

Stubborn to a fault

“Yeah David, but…”

In any discussion with David John-Williams, those three words were invariably the precursor to whatever my response was to his strenuous assertion on some issue or other related to football.

And it was always strenuous, because the founder of W Connection Football Club and former president of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association was not a man of half-measures.

ANOTHER BLACKMAN GOLD

ANOTHER BLACKMAN GOLD

Nikoli Blackman produced a dominant swim in Guadeloupe, yesterday, to capture his second Car…