Sam hat-trick puts Army back into 2nd

STRIKER Brent Sam scored his second hat-trick of the season as Defence Force moved back into second spot in the Ascension Football Tournament with a comprehensive 5-0 shutout of Real West Fort at the Arima Velodrome, when Saturday’s double-header also saw Deportivo Point Fortin defeat cellar-placed Moruga FC 4-1.
Sam, now leads all goal-scorers on 13, from 14 matches. He is followed by his Defence Force teammate Jameel Boatswain and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers’ Atuallah Guerra, both tied, on 11 apiece.
Rangers (38 points) are seven points clear of second-placed Defence Force (31 pts) following Friday night’s 4-2 win over AC Port of Spain, while in-form Deportivo PF (30 pts) are third. However, Police (30 points) could jump into second if they were to take full points from Central FC in yesterday evening’s clash.
Sam opened the scoring with a delicate touch to redirect Jelani Felix’s cross past burly West Fort goalkeeper Theon Browne. Former Slovenia and Czech Republic-based winger Kathon St Hillaire marked his Defence Force debut with the second goal, when hitting a low shot across Brown, after running onto Rivalso Coryat’s through ball, for a 2-0 Army lead at half-time.
Sam had a close-up finish for 3-0 after Justin Sadoo flicked the ball to him in the middle of the goal, and scored from a similar position from Felix’s pass for 4-0. Finally, Boatswain also had a close-up finish after Jerwyn Baltazar’s pass left him with just the goalkeeper to beat.