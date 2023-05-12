Samaroo exits at Jr sprint quarters

TTO’s Syndell Samaroo exited at the quarter-final stage of the men’s sprint event on day three of the Pan Am Junior Track Cycling Championships last night in Paraguay.
Samaroo lost in consecutive rides to Colombia’s Nicolas Olivera. Earlier, he overcame his countryman Danell James to advance to the quarters.
In the sprint qualifying rounds, all three TTO riders advanced to the quarter-finals. Samaroo was TTO’s fastest cyclist, registering a 10.706 second effort to be the sixth fastest qualifier.
His team-mates Danell James and Jarel Mohammed were the 11th and 12th fastest overall, posting times of 11.075 and 11.125 seconds respectively.
Like James, Mohammed was also stopped at the ⅛ finals stage, losing to Juan Batista of Colombia.
On day two Thursday night, TTO riders Samaroo and Raul Garcia finished ninth and 12th respectively in the men’s 1 kilometre time-trial.
Samaroo was the higher of the two TTO cyclists, crossing the line in one minute 07.323 seconds ahead of Garcia in 1:10.622.