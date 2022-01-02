Same old, same old

“Is a new year now, so…”
What sense does that make? Just because a clock ticks over and we replace one calendar with another mean that a new spirit – and therefore fundamental, positive change – is automatic? Really? Where is the evidence to support this?
Look, we may all be guilty of that unconscious assumption but there is no transformation in the chemical composition of the atmosphere at midnight on December 31, so essentially it’s up to us to bring about the change. And that’s where the problem lies. Talking a good game is easy. Backing it up with action, especially in the face of strident resistance from those who benefit from the status quo, is a whole different story.
Can we locate any encouraging signs though?
Does the backing down (this was something clearly being pushed by the top dogs at Cricket West Indies) from giving Chris Gayle a farewell in an official international cricket match qualify? Not if the administrators continue to backslide on the real change in the regional game’s governance structure which a succession of reports and studies over two decades have mandated, yet which short-sighted egotists steadfastly resist for fear of losing control over their various kingdoms.
Look, even the popular rationale for the Gayle farewell foolishness -- that they didn’t do it for the likes of Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Brian Lara etc so why do it for him -- is flawed. This has nothing to do with who got what. It’s about adhering to or, if there has been consistent divergence, returning to the principle of selection West Indies teams, at all levels and formats, on the basis of merit.
And if there are conditionalities, like fitness and availability, that these circumstances be properly explained and not offered in some sort of by-the-way reference which clarifies nothing and only fuels speculation, as with the naming of the men’s World T20 squad three months ago, that there is more in the mortar than just the pestle.
This is the real challenge: getting to the point where transparency and accountability become automatic, obviously not just in sport but in all aspects of public life.
It would be encouraging to think that sport can lead the way in this regard. Often though the governance model here is even more cloak-and-dagger than what we see our egotistical politicians and useless glorified rubber stamp getting up to.
What is it about being in charge of anything that makes someone or a group of persons feel they can make decisions which affect key stakeholders without having any serious consultations with those stakeholders?
We know what successive governments give, so this impending de facto vaccine mandate is no surprise. But we also know of the haughty manner of football officialdom going back decades, so the normalisation committee of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association being granted an additional year by the game’s overlords merely means 12 more months of coaches, players and others in the sport complaining about the absence of dialogue with those installed by FIFA.
Then again, this style of operation must be FIFA’s perspective of what “normal” means.
Sadly, our children and young people continue to be forced into an oppressive Covid-19-induced normality which was once understandable but is now blatantly unfair.
Just watch the throngs of thousands at Maracas and other popular seaside locations over the past two weekends, and note the indifferent attitude by many to the health protocols, then ask yourself: how is a controlled environment for sporting competition or coaching programmes more dangerous health-wise than the virtual free-for-all on the nation’s beaches?
How does the Chief Medical Officer justify that sort of situation having official blessing while children playing contact sport in a supervised environment is considered too much of a risk?
This is not about making light of the Covid-19 situation here -- how could we given the record numbers of deaths and cases last month? -- but appreciating the impact on the mental health and physical well-being of children who would normally be engaged in some sort of sporting activity which incorporates healthy exercise and important social interaction as key elements of their overall development.
For those who have had our time in the sun and on the playing fields it may not register as all that important. Think though of those who have seen their youth team dreams disappear or those even younger for whom running around and playing with children their own age of different backgrounds, cultures and races is an alien concept.
Shouldn’t that be part of the consideration when assessing the overall impact of the pandemic? You see children and adults at the beach playing impromptu games of football and cricket and try to reconcile the blatant inconsistency.
But it’s a new year now. So that too will fix itself. Not so?