“They got so much things to say right now
They got so much things to say
They got so much things to say right now
They got so much things to say”
Those Bob Marley lyrics have been in my head for weeks now as the events have been flowing - Commonwealth Youth Games, World Championships Cycling, India’s T20 series against West Indies, the cycling World Championships and now,the track and field Worlds and the Caribbean Premier League cricket;
so permit me to step back a bit. Actually I’ll just go back to last week when Cricket West Indies announced its Under-19 squad to tour Sri Lanka and no Trinidad and Tobago players earned selection. Reading the team list and realising who was not there was like a deja vu moment.
It took me back to last year, when T&T players also failed to be picked on CWI’s team of the tournament following the Rising Stars Under-19 series.
More lyrics: “It is strange, the more we change, rearrange, everything just seems the same.” That’s David Rudder reasoning this time. But his words seem to perfectly describe what has not happened with the Under-19 youth programme.
A different coach, Bhoodesh Dookie, not Amin Fogenie was in charge this year, but T&T only managed one win out of three matches in the three-day competition and two out of five in the 50-over series.
What was even more striking this time though, was that this 2023 team was supposed to be, “the best team ever selected to represent Trinidad and Tobago in this age group.” That was according to the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president, Azim Bassarath.
Bassarath had told the players before their departure for the Rising Stars Championship in St Vincent: “You have a lot resting on your shoulders. Most of you would have played in the 2022 regional West Indies tournament, and the TTCB and the public expect nothing less than you bringing back the two trophies at stake in the tournament.”
Maybe, he intended his words to be a source of motivation. But president Bassarath’s lyrics were fraught with risk and laden with great potential to backfire.
So last week, he was expressing his “disappointment” at the performance of the T&T team and admitting that, “if our players did not perform up to expectation they do not deserve to be selected.”
The big question is what is the cause of the big disconnect between the Cricket Board’s expectations and the players’ performance?
Was the problem insufficient preparation?
That doesn’t seem to be the case.
The under-19 group has been active all year. They played in the Pt Lisas Steel Products Limited Under-19 Inter Zone tournament, the Sports and Culture Fund Under-19 Cup and the North-South Classic.
In addition, an Under-19 team including several of the Rising Stars players participated in the Premiership II South competition, where they gained experience among seniors in two-day red ball cricket and also played in the 50-overs and T20 competitions.
Based on that activity, one can understand President Bassarath’s optimism, pre-tournament.
So if the quantity of preparation was not the problem, was it the quality of that preparation? Was the coaching adequate?
It cannot be stressed too strongly how important good coaching is for young cricketers in their early years when habits become entrenched and attitudes shaped.
I will not repeat here some of the things I heard about how the T&T campaign was conducted in St Vincent. But it is the responsibility of the TTCB’s officers to get the facts and take decisive action. The tournament post mortem which Bassarath said would be conducted this week should be thorough.
This is yet another moment of opportunity for cricket administrators here to set an example for their colleagues in the region about how to act in the true interests of cricket and cricketers.
The TTCB has put too much money and effort into its programnmes for them to be undermined by poor handling of the youths.
The results of male youth teams across the board and the Red Force franchise have not been great in recent years. That is a reflection of the quality of players being produced.
As vice-president of CWI, changing this trend should be a matter of urgency for Bassarath. But real change will require more than simply giving players a lot of game time.
After all, Mr Prez, you don’t want to keep saying like soca man Benjai: “Ah fed up ah de same ting, over and over.”
That song has been sung too many times already.
garth.wattley
@trinidadexpress.com