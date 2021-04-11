DARREN SAMLAL struck 75 not out to lead the South/South East squad to a comfortable 21-run win over North/Tobago in the opening game of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Under-19 Trial series, which commenced yesterday at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva.
The middle order batsman’s knock (92 balls) included nine fours and was the foundation of captain Kyle Roopchand’s squad’s 240 all out when South/South East batted first.
Opener Ranjiv Droojansingh contributed 37 as North/Tobago captain Chaedon Raymond led from the front with the ball, grabbing five for 56, in a spell that accounted for Droojansingh and that wrapped up the final three wickets.
Raymond returned to top-score with 54 (63 balls) for his team, an innings that featured five fours. But the South bowlers, led by Chris Sandanan (3-49) bowled tightly and penetratively enough to stymie the North/Tobago chase, as they stumbled to 219-9. With spots in the West Indies Under-19 squad for next year’s ICC Youth World Cup—to be staged in the Caribbean —up for grabs, local players will be hoping to impress regional selectors during this tournament which concludes on April 24.
Summarised Scores:
South/South East 240 (49 overs) Darren Samlal 75 no, Ranjiv Droojansingh 37; Chaedon Raymond 5-56, Orlando James 2-10 vs North/Tobago 219/9 (50 overs) Chaedon Raymond 54, Josh Telemaque 29; Chris Sadanan 3-49, Nickyle Jalim 2-30, Ricardo Chase 2-23
TTCB schedule for remaining matches:
April 13 - Central/South-West vs East/North-East
April 15 — North/Tobago vs Central/South-West
April 17 — South-East/South vs East/North-East