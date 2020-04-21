Sammy back at helm of St Lucia Zouks

Darren Sammy will return as captain of the St. Lucia Zouks for the 2020 season.

Sammy has just finished a coaching stint in Pakistan and he will be back in his playing shirt this season. He will be captaining his home franchise once again, having been part of the St Lucia Zouks franchise since the inception of CPL in 2013. Coach Andy Flower weighed in on Sammy’s appointment, saying