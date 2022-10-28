Samuels hails camp ahead of Women’s WC

Assistant West Indies women’s coach, Robert Samuels, believes the embattled regional side are “moving in the right direction”, following the successful completion of a near two-week camp on Thursday.

Samuels explained that coaches were able to drill down on the “specifics” of all the relevant disciplines, and said players responded favourably throughout the camp.

“This camp was about working on skills. We have been working with the players on specific skills -- batting, bowling and fielding -- specific skills. We are targeting specific things,” said the former West Indies opener.

“Basically for example, where you field -- are you a point fielder, a boundary rider. We’re doing it a little bit more. We have done it in the past but we are trying to put people in the position and trying to get them to be the best that they can be in that position.

“Whether they’re a batter -- opening batter, middle order, fast bowler, spinner…basically this camp was a skills camp [catering] specifically to the skills of the ladies that we were working with.”

West Indies women have struggled in recent times, both in the ODI and T20 formats. Earlier this month, they suffered a 4-1 hammering at the hands of touring New Zealand women in a five-match T20I series, following on from their 2-1 defeat to the same opponents earlier in September.

They have won only two of their last 10 ODI series and three of their last 10 T20 series, leaving them ranked sixth in ODIs and seventh in T20s.

Next year, West Indies women travel to South Africa for the T20 World Cup from February 10-26, and Samuels believes the camp has served a key role in the preparation for this global showpiece.

“From what I’m seeing we are moving in the right direction,” Samuels noted. “I thought we got a lot out of the camp, a lot more understanding, and the players appreciate the work that was done.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Focusing on the future

THE West Indies Academy will open the CG United Super50 tournament today against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and while they will be looking to cause a few upsets, head coach Andre Coley wants his charges to use the opportunity to build resilience in their game as they prepare to step up from the youth level to senior cricket.

Coley, speaking to the media in a pre-tournament press conference via Zoom yesterday, said the team’s participation in the Super50 comes at a very important juncture in West Indies cricket with most of the top players being involved in the competition following the West Indies’ early exit from the T20 World Cup.

Samuels hails camp ahead of Women’s WC

Assistant West Indies women’s coach, Robert Samuels, believes the embattled regional side are “moving in the right direction”, following the successful completion of a near two-week camp on Thursday.

Samuels explained that coaches were able to drill down on the “specifics” of all the relevant disciplines, and said players responded favourably throughout the camp.

“This camp was about working on skills. We have been working with the players on specific skills -- batting, bowling and fielding -- specific skills. We are targeting specific things,” said the former West Indies opener.

TTHB National Indoor tourney continues this weekend

The Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board’s (TTHB) National Indoor Hockey tournament continues today with nine games at the Woodbrook Youth Facility.

The action gets going with Fatima HC taking on Malvern at 10 a.m. in the Under-19 Boys competition.

In the men’s open division, Fatima will come up against QPCC, flicking off from 3 p.m. And the action concludes with another men’s open division encounter between Notre Dame and Malvern from 6 p.m.

InterCol gets under way from Tuesday

St Mary’s College will face Diego Martin Central at Fatima ground; Trinity College Moka take on Tranquillity Secondary at St Mary’s ground while Mucurapo West Secondary will square off against Blanchisseuse Secondary at QRC Ground, with all matches set for a 3.30 p.m. kick-off.

Action shifts to the East zone on Wednesday with Five Rivers Secondary facing Holy Cross College at St Augustine, while matches in the South Zone commence on Thursday with Point Fortin East Secondary hosting Fyzabad Anglican Secondary and Princes Town West taking on St. Madeline Secondary at Moruga.

PAY NOW

PAY NOW

REPUBLIC Bank Ltd (RBL) was given a deadline of 4 p.m., yesterday to cut a cheque for $223,800.19 from an account belonging to the Trinidad and Tobago Gymnastics Federation (TTGF) to former national gymnast Thema Williams.

Justice Frank Seepersad gave the directive during a virtual hearing yesterday, almost four years after he initially ordered the TTGF to pay Williams $.2 million subsequent to it withdrawing her from representing this country in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Focusing on the future

THE West Indies Academy will open the CG United Super50 tournament today against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and while they will be looking to cause a few upsets, head coach Andre Coley wants his charges to use the opportunity to build resilience in their game as they prepare to step up from the youth level to senior cricket.

Coley, speaking to the media in a pre-tournament press conference via Zoom yesterday, said the team’s participation in the Super50 comes at a very important juncture in West Indies cricket with most of the top players being involved in the competition following the West Indies’ early exit from the T20 World Cup.

Samuels hails camp ahead of Women’s WC

Assistant West Indies women’s coach, Robert Samuels, believes the embattled regional side are “moving in the right direction”, following the successful completion of a near two-week camp on Thursday.

Samuels explained that coaches were able to drill down on the “specifics” of all the relevant disciplines, and said players responded favourably throughout the camp.

“This camp was about working on skills. We have been working with the players on specific skills -- batting, bowling and fielding -- specific skills. We are targeting specific things,” said the former West Indies opener.

TTHB National Indoor tourney continues this weekend

The Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board’s (TTHB) National Indoor Hockey tournament continues today with nine games at the Woodbrook Youth Facility.

The action gets going with Fatima HC taking on Malvern at 10 a.m. in the Under-19 Boys competition.

In the men’s open division, Fatima will come up against QPCC, flicking off from 3 p.m. And the action concludes with another men’s open division encounter between Notre Dame and Malvern from 6 p.m.

InterCol gets under way from Tuesday

St Mary’s College will face Diego Martin Central at Fatima ground; Trinity College Moka take on Tranquillity Secondary at St Mary’s ground while Mucurapo West Secondary will square off against Blanchisseuse Secondary at QRC Ground, with all matches set for a 3.30 p.m. kick-off.

Action shifts to the East zone on Wednesday with Five Rivers Secondary facing Holy Cross College at St Augustine, while matches in the South Zone commence on Thursday with Point Fortin East Secondary hosting Fyzabad Anglican Secondary and Princes Town West taking on St. Madeline Secondary at Moruga.

PAY NOW

PAY NOW

REPUBLIC Bank Ltd (RBL) was given a deadline of 4 p.m., yesterday to cut a cheque for $223,800.19 from an account belonging to the Trinidad and Tobago Gymnastics Federation (TTGF) to former national gymnast Thema Williams.

Justice Frank Seepersad gave the directive during a virtual hearing yesterday, almost four years after he initially ordered the TTGF to pay Williams $.2 million subsequent to it withdrawing her from representing this country in the 2016 Rio Olympics.