Samuels to take temporary charge of Windies women

Former Jamaica men’s captain and West Indies men’s left-handed opener Robert Samuels has been appointed interim head coach for the West Indies Women’s team for their only international home series for the year against Ireland in St Lucia.

Samuels, who played played six Tests and eight One-day Internationals for West Indies, was assistant coach to compatriot and highly-decorated former West Indies fast bowler Courtney Walsh from whom he takes over for the series of three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals.

“Robert brings continuity and stability to get the team through this period,” CWI high performance manager, Graeme West said in a Cricket West Indies news release. “He has great knowledge of the players and the women’s game in general, and strong knowledge of the support staff, so it’s almost a seamless transition with Robert coming in as interim head coach.

“He has his own ideas, and he is trying to implement them now as interim head coach as opposed to assistant coach. He has made a good impact and start over the last few days and I’m sure it will continue throughout the series.”

Working with Samuels will be former Barbados and Combined Campuses and Colleges off-spinner Ryan Austin, and former Leeward Islands captain Steve Liburd, the head coach of the West Indies Women’s Under-19 Rising Stars.

The 18-member West Indies women’s squad is presently at a training camp at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.

The three ODIs on June 26, 28, and July 1 at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground will be the third fixture for West Indies women in the ICC Women’s Championship, where they are pushing to win points to achieve a top five position and qualify directly for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

The three T20Is will be played on July 4, 6, and 8 at the same venue.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WI vs Ireland women’s series to make history

Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced that the West Indies vs Ireland Women’s series will be the first ever televised Women’s series in the Caribbean.

Starting in St Lucia on 26 June, the full six-match series will be broadcast exclusively live on Flow Sports, FanCode, BT Sport, ESPN, SuperSport and Sky New Zealand

PRINCE OUTPOINTED AT CAC

PRINCE OUTPOINTED AT CAC

Trinidad and Tobago boxer Aaron Prince made his exit in the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games Men’s 71-kilogramme division when he lost on points to Dominican Republic’s Jhonny Fernandez in San Salvador, El Salvador, yesterday.

Soca Kings advance to final after T10 washout

Soca Kings advance to final after T10 washout

No play was possible in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast playoffs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba yesterday due to rain.

The league leaders Soca Kings were due to meet the defending champions and second place team, Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers in the qualifier 1 from 12 p.m.

Nanan, Patterson add to ‘Special’ medal haul

Nanan, Patterson add to ‘Special’ medal haul

T&T athlete Melissa Nanan won bronze in the women’s long jump at the Special Olympics International World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany, yesterday.

The 26-year-old leapt 1.39 metres on her first attempt in the Level C Division F05 final and only improved from there, ending with a best effort of 1.66 metres.

Samuels to take temporary charge of Windies women

Former Jamaica men’s captain and West Indies men’s left-handed opener Robert Samuels has been appointed interim head coach for the West Indies Women’s team for their only international home series for the year against Ireland in St Lucia.

Farinha twins 1-2 in New Jersey

Farinha twins 1-2 in New Jersey

The Farinha twins, Jonathan and Nathan finished one-two in the Men’s 100 metres final at the Elliott Denman NJ International Track and Field Meet in New Jersey, USA, last Saturday.

Jonathan grabbed gold in 10.46 seconds, while Nathan clocked 10.48 to pick up silver. Ghana’s Bryan Sosoo got to the line in 10.54 to finish third, behind the Trinidad and Tobago sprint twins.