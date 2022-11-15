San Juan given scare

PREMIER DIVISION team San Juan North Secondary survived a scare when advancing 7-6 on penalty-kicks, having played to a 2-2 draw against East Championship Division winners Arima North Secondary, in yesterday’s Coca-Cola East InterCol semi-final at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar.
San Juan North will now meet Trinity College East in an all-Premier Division East InterCol final, scheduled for next week Wednesday, at the same venue, from 3.30 p.m.
San Juan had 21 shots at goal, and hit the crossbar three times, while both Arima’s two shots resulted in goals. San Juan’s items came from Lindell Sween (12th) and Adan Noel (70th) while Ricardo Jones (54th) and Devin Seales (77th) netted for Arima whose goalie Isaiah Diaz kept his team alive with a series of saves.
However, having beaten El Dorado West 4-3 on penalty kicks, after a goalless draw in a quarter-final fixture, Arima North were not as lucky in yesterday’s shoot-out.
Both Arima head-coach Lyndon “Chubby” Andrews and San Juan’s Jerry Moe applauded the fight put up by the lower division Arima.
“Arima played really well in the second-half, but I think if we scored our chances, the game would have probably been over in the normal 90 minutes,” assessed Moe.
Earlier on in proceedings, Trinity College East won 3-0 to also advance to the final after making light work of relegated St Augustine Secondary. Trinity East got goals from Khaleem Prince (27th), Frank Williams (39th) and Jaheim Faustin (69th).
Prince put in the rebound for 1-0 after a Jaheim Faustin shot came off the woodwork, while Williams’ low left-footer found the corner for 2-0. And national youth player Faustin displayed good improvisation for the third goal, going full-stretched to redirect a long cross inside the back post.
In the second match, San Juan’s main task appeared to be breaking down an Arima team which played a tactically strong defensive game. The big two, midfielder Sween and striker Noel, provided San Juan’s most dangerous first-half moments.
Sween spectacularly put San Juan ahead, his long shot skipping off the surface and past Arima North custodian Diaz, whose series of good saves kept his team in the game, allowing them to survive and eventually equalise for 1-1.
Diaz turned long-range shots from Noel and Sween onto the crossbar and also parried close-up efforts from Jadiel Joseph and Noel. But with sustained pressure, the odds were heavily in favour of a second San Juan goal. The league’s top goal-scorer Noel was clear through on goal, but he slid the ball wide just on the stroke of half-time.
Having barely survived the first half, Arima were level at 1-1 when Jones volleyed a deep cross into the net, from Arima’s only chance on goal.
Diaz was constantly called into action for his team. He turned a low shot from Noel around the post but the prolific striker, with so many chances, would eventually beat Diaz.
But Arima drew level a second time for 2-2 when Seales benefitted from a terrible defensive mix-up between defender and goalkeeper in the San Juan area and scored with a low shot. The drama continued into injury time and San Juan substitute Niam Thomas could have sealed the win late, only for his header to hit the crossbar.
Today’s matches:
(South Zone semi-finals)
St Benedict’s College vs Moruga Secondary, 1.30 p.m. @ Ato Boldon
Naparima College vs Presentation College, 3.30 p.m. @ Ato Boldon
Yesterday’s InterCol semi-finals results:
(East)
San Juan North Secondary 2 vs Arima North Secondary 2
San Juan advanced 7-6 on penalty kicks
Trinity College East 3 vs St Augustine Secondary 0
(Tobago)
Signal Hill Sec 2 vs Speyside High 1
Bishop’s High 2 vs Mason Hall 2
Mason Hall advanced 4-3 on penalty kicks.