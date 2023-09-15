SAN JUAN North Secondary are not done recruiting and expect to get stronger. They might also expect another victory when hosting Pleasantville Secondary at Bourg Mulatresse today in second round action in the Premier Division of the Secondary Schools Football League.
“We are still looking to get some players in the team,” San Juan coach Jerry Moe announced Wednesday, following his team’s high-scoring 4-3 win over defending champions St Benedict’s College.
Having won 2-1 away to Trinity East, East Mucurapo Secondary face the challenging task of taking on St Benedict’s at Mahaica Oval, with the champs looking to recover from the opening loss to San Juan. Meanwhile, Arima North Secondary quietly returned to the Premier Division by taking a point from Presentation College San Fernando, one of the regular title-challengers in recent years, and will seek even greater success when taking on Trinity East in an early repeat of last year’s East InterCol final.
There are also two matches in Tobago, where Speyside High School welcome high-scoring Fatima College, 7-0 winners over St Anthony’s College in round one, while Bishop’s High School will fancy their chances against Chaguanas North Secondary, who were hammered 10-0 by Naparima College in their season opener.
Also today, Naparima take on fellow first day tall-scorers, St Mary’s College on Serpentine Road.
In other matches, Presentation face round one winners Malick Secondary at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, while Queen’s Royal College and St Anthony’s will look for their first points of the season when they meet on QRC Ground.
TODAY’S SSFL MATCHES:
• 3.30 p.m. — San Juan North vs Secondary Pleasantville Secondary, San Juan North Secondary
• 3.30 p.m. — St Benedict’s College vs East Mucurapo Secondary, Mahaica Oval
• 3.30 p.m. — Bishop’s High School vs Chaguanas North Secondary, Plymouth Rec. Ground
• 3.30 p.m. — Speyside Secondary vs Fatima College, Speyside Rec. Ground
• 3.30 p.m. — Presentation College vs Malick Secondary, Manny Ramjohn Stadium
• 3.30 p.m. — Queen’s Royal College vs St. Anthony’s, College Queen’s Royal College
• 3.30 p.m. — St Mary’s College vs Naparima College, St. Mary’s Ground
• 5 p.m.—Arima North Secondary vs Trinity College East, UTT Omera Campus, Arima