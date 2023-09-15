Keston Singh

UP FOR IT: Malick Secondary’s Keston Singh, left, springs up to win this header under challenge by Queen’s Royal College captain Aydon Caruth during their Secondary Schools Football League Premier Division match at St Mary’s College Ground, St Clair, Wednesday. Malick won 3-1.

—Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

SAN JUAN North Secondary are not done recruiting and expect to get stronger. They might also expect another victory when hosting Pleasantville Secondary at Bourg Mulatresse today in second round action in the Premier Division of the Secondary Schools Football League.

“We are still looking to get some players in the team,” San Juan coach Jerry Moe announced Wednesday, following his team’s high-scoring 4-3 win over defending champions St Benedict’s College.

Having won 2-1 away to Trinity East, East Mucurapo Secondary face the challenging task of taking on St Benedict’s at Mahaica Oval, with the champs looking to recover from the opening loss to San Juan. Meanwhile, Arima North Secondary quietly returned to the Premier Division by taking a point from Presentation College San Fernando, one of the regular title-challengers in recent years, and will seek even greater success when taking on Trinity East in an early repeat of last year’s East InterCol final.

There are also two matches in Tobago, where Speyside High School welcome high-scoring Fatima College, 7-0 winners over St Anthony’s College in round one, while Bishop’s High School will fancy their chances against Chaguanas North Secondary, who were hammered 10-0 by Naparima College in their season opener.

Also today, Naparima take on fellow first day tall-scorers, St Mary’s College on Serpentine Road.

In other matches, Presentation face round one winners Malick Secondary at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, while Queen’s Royal College and St Anthony’s will look for their first points of the season when they meet on QRC Ground.

TODAY’S SSFL MATCHES:

• 3.30 p.m. — San Juan North vs Secondary Pleasantville Secondary, San Juan North Secondary

• 3.30 p.m. — St Benedict’s College vs East Mucurapo Secondary, Mahaica Oval

• 3.30 p.m. — Bishop’s High School vs Chaguanas North Secondary, Plymouth Rec. Ground

• 3.30 p.m. — Speyside Secondary vs Fatima College, Speyside Rec. Ground

• 3.30 p.m. — Presentation College vs Malick Secondary, Manny Ramjohn Stadium

• 3.30 p.m. — Queen’s Royal College vs St. Anthony’s, College Queen’s Royal College

• 3.30 p.m. — St Mary’s College vs Naparima College, St. Mary’s Ground

• 5 p.m.—Arima North Secondary vs Trinity College East, UTT Omera Campus, Arima

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Carty to replace Tucker for TKR run-in

West Indies ODI player Keacy Carty will replace Lorcan Tucker in the Trinbago Knight Riders line-up for the remainder of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League and could be called upon today when the Caribbean Knights tackle the Guyana Amazon Warriors in a top-of-the-table clash at Guyana National Stadium in Providence from 7 p.m.

HAPPY PLACE

HAPPY PLACE

BEING UNBEATEN and sitting atop Group A, of League A of the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League might have surpassed even the expectations of Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s coach Angus Eve, given that his Soca Warriors are in a rebuilding phase.

T&T to know W/Cup bid fate soon

Trinidad and Tobago have made a bid to host matches in the T20 World Cup set to be staged in the Caribbean and the USA in June next year.

The Express was reliably informed that a bid has been made by the government of Trinidad and Tobago and that they are now awaiting feedback from the International Cricket Council which should come soon.

Women’s coach lowers expectations for Pan Am hockey

With a programme in the re-building stages, TTO women’s hockey senior team head coach Anthony “Bumpa” Marcano has lowered his sights for his squad when they flick off at the October 20-November 5 Pan American Games scheduled for Santiago, Chile.

Tennis Patrons invite youngsters to learn the sport

THE Tennis Patrons Academy will be attempting to court youngsters to “try a new sport” today at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

The sport that the country’s leading academy is referring to is tennis and the hope is to introduce it to children between the ages of four and 13 during a two-hour period, from 9 a.m.

Raza, Munro conquer Amazon Warriors; Kings into playoffs

Raza, Munro conquer Amazon Warriors; Kings into playoffs

Boundary-studded half-centuries from Bhanuska Rajapaksa and Colin Munro propelled the St Lucia Kings to a seven-wicket win against hosts Guyana Amazon Warriors on Thursday and catapulted them into the playoffs of the Caribbean Premier League.