SAN Juan North Secondary and Presentation College will both put their perfect records on the line when the Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premiership Division continues today with round six action.
San Juan, who currently top the Group B standings on 12 points with a goal differential of +21, tackle fourth-place East Mucurapo Secondary in the second match of a double-header at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo from 4 p.m. while second-place ‘Pres’ square off against fifth-place Chaguanas North Secondary, also the second match of a double-header at Ato Boldon Stadium, in Couva, at the same time.
The first game of the Hasely Crawford double-header will see Queen’s Royal College up against Trinity College East from 2 p.m.
San Juan edged Trinity College East 1-0 in the previous round of matches with skipper Larry Noel scoring the lone item just two minutes into the contest. The San Juan skipper has been on fire so far this season and will be keen on keeping his team in front with three games left in the group stage.
East Mucurapo also head into the game on a high following a 2-1 win over Chaguanas North which came on the back of a double by Zion Harley.
Meanwhile, Presentation College kept the pressure on the leaders, shutting out Moruga Secondary 3-0 in their previous match. Their sixth-round opponents Chaguanas North have just one win from four games, having conceded 17 goals.
In Group A, Naparima College, who are third on the standings with six points from three matches, are in action against Pleasantville Secondary in the first game of the Ato Boldon double-header from 2 p.m.
Naps, who are third in Group A, revived their campaign with a 7-0 thrashing of Speyside High, at Lewis Street, earlier this week but will want full points today if they are to challenge for a top-two finish.
Fatima College and St Benedict’s College currently occupy the top two spots respectively in Group A with ten points each. Pleasantville are second from last on the Group A table without a win from their first two matches and they are coming off a 5-0 shutout against leaders Fatima College.
Today’s matches:
Group A
Naparima College vs Pleasantville Secondary, Ato Boldon Stadium, 2 p.m.
Group B
QRC vs Trinity College East, Hasely Crawford Stadium, 2 p.m.
San Juan North Secondary vs East Mucurapo Secondary, Hasely Crawford Stadium, 4 p.m.
Moruga Secondary vs Malick Secondary, Moruga, 4 p.m.
Presentation College vs Chaguanas North Secondary, Ato Boldon Stadium, 4 p.m.
