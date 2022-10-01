San Juan North Secondary continued their winning form in the Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League Premiership Division with skipper Larry Noel scoring a brace to lead his side to an easy 2-0 victory over East Mucurapo Secondary in their Group B fixture at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, yesterday.
Noel’s strikes in the third and the 35th minutes saw him take his personal tally for the season to 14 goals from five games which ensured San Juan’s place in the semi-finals of the tournament. The opening goal was a left-footer from the San Juan skipper to beat Dayshawn Alexander in goal for Mucurapo.
Alexander then failed to hold on to a free-kick from Lindell Sween that bubbled out his gloves with Noel pouncing on the loose ball to double San Juan’s advantage.
Noel had another opportunity in the second half when he collected a pass from Sween in the penalty box, however his turn-and-shoot effort sailed over the bar. Noel also hit the upright in the final minute as they had to settle for a 2-0 win.
Meanwhile, Presentation College San Fernando also stayed perfect with a 3-0 win over Chaguanas North Secondary in the second game of a double-header at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva to also secure a semi-final berth.
Adah Barclay opened the scoring for “Pres” in the 41st minute and doubled the advantage early in the second half with a free kick in the 57th minute that sailed over the wall and beat the Chaguanas North custodian.
Vaughn Clement then put the game beyond doubt, converting an 85th minute penalty, burying his right-footed shot in the left corner to seal the result.
Both San Juan and Presentation will advance to the semi-finals. Only the top two teams in the group will advance to the next round.
In the other results in Group B yesterday, Trinity College East defeated Queen’s Royal College 5-1 in the second game at Hasely Crawford Stadium to end the Royalians’ outside chances of catching at least Presentation, while Moruga and Malick Secondary played to a 2-2 draw in Moruga.
It was the Jaheim Faustin show in the second game at the Hasely Crawford, with the Trinity College East number 17 scoring a beaver-trick to lead his team to a comfortable win.
Faustin opened the scoring in the 14th minute, intercepting a back-bass and slotting home. Three minutes later, Trinity were on the counter-attack after Nathan Quashie squandered a chance to draw level at the other end and it was Faustin running on to a pass from Desailly Bastien-Cowen and hitting a left-footer past the QRC custodian Shemuel Cassimy.
Anderson Barnwell’s 30th minute corner put Trinity 3-0 up before Faustin scored again in the 35th as they ended the first half 4-0 up.
Faustin came back in the second half, fighting off a challenge from Zakari King in the 49th before finding the back of the net for his final goal of the game, while QRC pulled one back in the 82nd minute with substitute Roshaun Doobay getting his name on the scoresheet with a right-foot volley.
Meanwhile in a rescheduled Group A match, Naparima College beat Pleasantville Secondary 2-0 in the first game at Ato Boldon Stadium to keep alive their semi-final hopes.
“Naps” moved on to nine points from four games, just one point behind Group A leaders Fatima and St Benedict’s College who have ten points each from four games.
Yesterday’s SSFL results:
Group A
Naparima College 2 (Jelani Calliste, Kanye Francis) Pleasantville Secondary 0
Group B
East Mucurapo 0 San Juan North 2 (Larry Noel 3rd, 35th)
QRC 1 (Roshaun Doobay 82nd) Trinity College East 5 (Jaheim Faustin 4, Anderson Barnwell)
Moruga Secondary 2 (Tyrell Thompson, Brandon Collymore) Malick Secondary 2 (Tyrese Manswell, Jeremiah Gabriel)
Presentation College 3 (Adah Barclay 2, Vaughn Clement pen.) Chaguanas North Secondary 0