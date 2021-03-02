Sancho selected for FIFA course

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) wishes to advise that former men’s national footballer and member of the historic 2006 World Cup squad, Brent Sancho, has been selected as a successful candidate by world football’s governing body for the inaugural FIFA Diploma in Club management.
According to FIFA, “The FIFA DIPLOMA in Club Management aims to provide club executives from all around the world with the latest practical know-how and insights from the industry, covering key areas in the successful management of football clubs.
“Bringing together a variety of globally influential voices to analyse and share best practice, this unique and exclusive programme will focus on the latest trends in relation to club operations and stadium management, finance, marketing and communications, sporting and youth academies, governance and legal matters, as well as leadership and negotiation.”
“A world class faculty of industry executives and professionals who are experts in their respective fields and sectors. In addition, the course will draw on the knowledge of leading international academics in sport and football management to round out a comprehensive curriculum providing participants with a 360-degree view of club management.”
The first edition of the programme will run from March 2021 to January 2022. The Diploma Directors are Ornella Desirée Bellia, FIFA Head of Professional Football, and Maheta Molango, former CEO of Real Mallorca. The programme will consist of a combination of online and on-site modules (subject to developments in the pandemic).
Among the other benefits for Sancho and the other selectees which came from the initial 400 applications, will be connections with a world-class faculty of club executives, industry experts, leaders and professionals.
*First-hand insights and perspectives on the latest industry data, research and trends.
*Interactive presentations, analyses and discussions of practical case studies.
“I am extremely honoured to be selected for this programme,” said Sancho.
“It is an exciting opportunity to broaden the overall knowledge and understanding of what is required for professional club football management which is something that can only auger well for our domestic football in Trinidad and Tobago,” adding,
“It is my intention to ensure that our football benefits from such a programme and my involvement as a member.”
Sancho, a former UK, Finland and US-based professional and the owner of local Pro team Central FC and current Acting Chairman of the T&T Pro League, came through a final interview process from a shortlist of 40 applicants, eventually finishing among the selected 24 individuals from the different confederations.
Last May, Sancho was also announced by CONCACAF as a member of a Caribbean Professional League Working Group, which has the support of the global governing body FIFA.
According to CONCACAF, the new group is a subgroup of the CONCACAF Competitions Committee and will carry out a comprehensive study of Caribbean professional club football.
It includes the chairman of the CONCACAF Competitions Committee, president of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU), regional football experts and a FIFA representative.