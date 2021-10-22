Sandals ends arrangement with WI cricket

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the end of the arrangement that had Sandals Resorts International as the principal partner of West Indies cricket for the last four years.

Sandals became CWI’s principal partner, enjoying branding rights across all West Indies men’s, women’s and age-group teams in 2017, a partnership extended by a further year during the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A CWI release said the partnership with Sandals was “part of the incredible legacy of the late Sandals’ Chairman, Gordon “Butch” Stewart, who was a life-long supporter of West Indies cricket and who made sure that the Sandals brand stood proudly on the shirts of all West Indian cricketers, continuously over the past four years.”

CWI said further: “Sandals’ financial contribution through the most recent four-year period of commercial sponsorship, provided much needed capital to CWI for investing in players and tournaments across all formats of the game. Sandals had also previously entered into shorter-term sponsorships with CWI on a number of specific tours to the UK, one of the major tourism markets where Sandals received significant return on investment from their partnership with West Indies cricket.”

CWI chief executive Johnny Grave added: “Over the course of many years CWI and Sandals were able to achieve many positives, including the fact that it was CWI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), who one year ago jointly led the resumption of international cricket at all levels following the initial pandemic shutdown. Sandals’ encouragement and support for that historic CWI decision to tour the UK was much appreciated.”

TEAM TTO’s Nicholas Paul pedalled his way to a historic silver medal at the 2021 Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Roubaix, France, yesterday.

The feat came in the men’s kilometre time-trial as he completed four laps of the 250m track in 59.791 seconds. Two-time world champion Jeffrey Hoogland of the Netherlands dominated with a speedy :58.418 to take the gold and add to his men’s keirin title from Thursday night. Germany’s Joachim Eilers claimed the bronze in 1:00.008.

Windies start defence of title

As of today, “Mission Maroon” is in full swing and the goal is the defence of the T20 World Cup title.

Despite questions over the fitness of Andre Russell and the loss of another potential match-winner in Fabian Allen to injury, as well as the team’s struggles in two warm-up matches, the West Indies are still high in confidence ahead of their opening game against England, which bowls off at 10 a.m. today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in the United Arab Emirates.

Namibia knock out Ireland; qualify for Super 12 phase

Captain Gerhard Erasmus struck an unbeaten 53 as his Namibia side made history by qualifying for the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 stage at the first time of asking with an eight-wicket win over Ireland, in Group A, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, yesterday.

Nabeel finally makes ‘Chetwynd’ debut

NABEEL MOHAMMED will finally make his debut in the Chetwynd Club Tennis Tournament today at the club’s premises, Upper St Vincent Street, Tunapuna.

The national champion had been scheduled to play his Division A round of 16 match two weeks ago, but it did not take place because of the approaching curfew and he was not available to play last weekend.

Prince heads T&T quintet for World Champs

Prince heads T&T quintet for World Champs

Olympian Aaron Prince leads a five-member Trinidad and Tobago boxing team at the AIBA World Championship, which begins on Monday and runs until November 8 in the Serbia capital city of Belgrade.