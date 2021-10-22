Sandals ends arrangement with WI cricket

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the end of the arrangement that had Sandals Resorts International as the principal partner of West Indies cricket for the last four years.
Sandals became CWI’s principal partner, enjoying branding rights across all West Indies men’s, women’s and age-group teams in 2017, a partnership extended by a further year during the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.
A CWI release said the partnership with Sandals was “part of the incredible legacy of the late Sandals’ Chairman, Gordon “Butch” Stewart, who was a life-long supporter of West Indies cricket and who made sure that the Sandals brand stood proudly on the shirts of all West Indian cricketers, continuously over the past four years.”
CWI said further: “Sandals’ financial contribution through the most recent four-year period of commercial sponsorship, provided much needed capital to CWI for investing in players and tournaments across all formats of the game. Sandals had also previously entered into shorter-term sponsorships with CWI on a number of specific tours to the UK, one of the major tourism markets where Sandals received significant return on investment from their partnership with West Indies cricket.”
CWI chief executive Johnny Grave added: “Over the course of many years CWI and Sandals were able to achieve many positives, including the fact that it was CWI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), who one year ago jointly led the resumption of international cricket at all levels following the initial pandemic shutdown. Sandals’ encouragement and support for that historic CWI decision to tour the UK was much appreciated.”