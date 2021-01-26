‘Sandfly’ soars in ‘Solo’ victory

Anthony “Sandfly” Brown

WELL DONE: Anthony “Sandfly” Brown, left, receives a hamper, courtesy Toppers Restaurant and Bar, for Most Valuable Player, from Aaron Edwards. —Photo courtesy EARNEST FRASER

ANTHONY BROWN was in tremendous form as Solo Crusaders edged QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites in the opening fixture of the inaugural Table Tennis Champions League, on Monday night at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

The former national champion, fondly known as “Sandfly”, won his two matches and then N’kosi Rouse came from behind to upset Joshua Maxwell 6-11, 13-11, 11-9, 12-10 in the deciding fifth match for victory.

It was the first session of a major tournament in the sport in the country since the end of 2019 as table tennis was virtually non-existent last year because of coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Silver Bowl Junior Championships took place the weekend before the March 14 shutdown, and only competition since then was also one for juniors, hosted by QPCC last month.

Brown has competed very sparingly over the last few years, but he has proven to be very dangerous in almost every appearance.

The man, who dominated the sport alongside Reeza Burke for several years until about a decade ago, crushed top-ten player Maxwell 11-7, 11-2, 11-5 to draw first blood for the visitors.

And after Parkites won the next two matches, Brown returned to force the decider with a 6-11, 11-4, 2-11, 11-5, 11-6 triumph over 17-year-old Derron Douglas, who ended the 2019 season ranked fourth in the country.

The 19-year-old Rouse, one of the most improved players of 2019, had lost the second match 11-6, 12-14, 11-7, 11-9 to Douglas, whose fellow Tobagonian Javier King then gave the hosts a 2-1 lead by nosing out Andrew Alexander 8-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, 11-9.

Brown was not surprisingly named the Most Valuable Player of the fixture and received a hamper courtesy Toppers Restaurant & Bar.

Parkites are the favourites for the title, but Monday’s team did not include three of their main players—Guyana’s Shermar Britton, ranked third in the country, top-ranked female player Brittany Joseph and Aaron Edwards, who finished a season inside the top ten for the first time in 2019.

Missing from Crusaders’ line up was former national champ Dayanand Maharaj, who is based in the United States.

Renegades were supposed to entertain Southerners in the other fixture at their base in Knowles Street, Curepe, but this contest was postponed until tomorrow night.

Southerners, including Kevin Redhead, a former No. 1 player in the country over a decade ago who is making a return after well over five years, are scheduled to host D’Abadie Youths at Siparia Community from 7 p.m. in today’s only fixture.

Seven teams will be involved in two rounds of round-robin action (home-and-away) over the next six weeks to crown the champions.

TEAMS:

QPCC PARKITES – S Britton, D Douglas, A Edwards, J Maxwell, B Joseph, J King.

WASA – Curtis Humphreys, Alaric Humphreys, Kyle Borneo, Vinoo Maraj, Daveon Humphreys.

D’ABADIE YOUTHS – Anson Wellington, Everton Sorzano, Edwin Humphreys, Declan John, Sarvesh Mungal, Sherdon Pierre, Carlisle Cleveland.

SURVIVORS – Isa Mohammed, Riad Abasali, Musaahib Newaj, Michael Fong, Sharaaz Ali, Rafael Mohammed, Saleem Mohammed.

RENEGADES – Franklyn Seechan, Kenneth Parmanand, Ancil Russell, Yuvraaj Dookram, Kirk Mohammed, David Mahabir.

SOLO CRUSADERS – N Rouse, A Alexander, Kwame Laurence, A Brown, Chloe Fraser, D Maharaj, Billy Guo.

SOUTHERNERS – Wayne Outit, Anson Lowkie, Ishwar Sookoonsingh, Terry Corbin, K Redhead.

