Derek King, the former Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s national team assistant coach is devastated by Wednesday’s passing of Darryl Mahabir, the man behind North East Stars professional football club and Jap’s fried chicken franchise.
Mahabir, 48, a former Queen’s Royal College student, put his money behind his passion for football. Among those who worked closely with Mahabir at Stars were coaches Derek King and Angus Eve, as well as administrator and former Sport Minister Brent Sancho. King was head coach when Stars won their second TT Pro League title in 2017, having won their first in 2004. King was shattered.
“It (is) an untimely death of a young businessman. It is really hurtful,” an emotional King said. “This Covid thing is real. I know that there are anti-vax, but this thing is real. We have lost plenty people and we have to let people know to get vaccinated because we are losing people closer and closer to us.”
King, the former national Under-20 head coach and assistant to Stephen Hart at Canada’s Halifax Wanderers, remembered Mahabir as a family and community man.
“I also worked at his business, Darry’s chicken before I left to go to Canada. He considered me as a brother,” King said. “He did plenty for the community in Grande. He sponsored anything, any event, he was always willing to assist.”
A co-owner of the Jap’s Chicken franchise and later owner of Darry’s fine Foods, Mahabir was owner and main investor in former Pro League side Stars, until he sold the club a few years ago due to business commitments. It later become A.C. Port of Spain.
At the height of their popularity, Stars travelled with busloads of fans from their Sangre Grande base to play Pro League matches. However, Among Mahabir’s frustrations was never being able to work out an arrangement with local government which would have seen the Sangre Grande Recreation Ground at Ojoe Road converted to a quality community venue for his team’s home matches. King also remembered Mahabir as being honest and straightforward when it came to football business.
“He was one of the most honest businessmen when in come to football. He will tell you as it is. He not coming to tell you that you will get x-amount, and when it’s time to get x-amount, you get y-amount. I think it’s a big loss for the football fraternity.”
Also noting Mahabir’s passing was the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA).
“His relentless work, efforts and vision with the club drove them to success in the Pro League and FA Cup competitions . He was the pioneer that promoted the Sangre Grande-based club to national recognition,” the TTFA stated via media release.
“He held on to his dreams and converted them into reality. Darryl has left a legacy of work that will live on beyond the years he had with us. May his Soul Rest in Peace.”
Meanwhile, former national player and Minister of Sport, Brent Sancho, credited Mahabir as the one who encouraged him into sport administration, after he had stopped. Sancho also remembered Mahabir as a great lover of Sangre Grande.
“I don’t think there is a politician, entrepreneur, anyone in any walk of life, who has given more for Sangre Grande,” Sancho stated, “Countless men and women would have benefited from his courageous passion.”
Sancho would also have worked as North East Stars operation manager at some point and also with Mahabir while the deceased was a TT pro league director.
“It is a big loss for football,” Sancho noted. “He was a firm believer in professional football and also a firm believer in what sport could do to improve an environment and a community.”