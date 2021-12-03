Trinidad and Tobago players Shiva Sankar and Anderson Mahase have been selected in the 15-man West Indies Under-19 squad for January’s ICC Youth World Cup while another T&T player Vasant Singh was selected as one of five reserve players.
The squad was announced yesterday with Ackeem Auguste set to lead the team and Giovonte Depeiza his deputy.
ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup will be played in the West Indies in January-February 2022.
Under-19 head coach Floyd Reifer described the squad as balanced while lead selector Robert Haynes said they had the right combination to get the job done.
“Coming out of the last camp in Antigua, we have seen a lot of improvement and development in the players, and we came up with a very good squad.
“I’m confident that we have a well-balanced team going into the World Cup, and we have the team to do very well in the tournament,” said Reifer.
“We have a lot of talented players and what we are working on is the tactical side of our preparations. We have batsman who can bowl well and bowlers who can bat as well, so we have a good balance,” he added.
The right-arm medium pacer Sankar is one of four fast-bowlers in the squad while Mahase is one of four left-handed batters in the team.
He is also a left-arm spinner. Singh is a leg-spinner and right-hand batsman.
The players were selected following the recent high performance camp and preparation matches which featured 28 players at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.
“Overall, the selectors are very pleased with what we have been seeing from these players and we expect some very exciting cricket in the World Cup,” Haynes said of the players.
“The batting is solid, our concern coming out of the tour of England was the middle-order, but we saw some really good performances in the camp and some very good partnerships.”
He continued: “The bowling is very good, and we think we have the right combination of spinners and fast bowlers.
This is a balanced squad and the players are very excited. It is now for these youngsters to go out and put on display what they learned in the camps which were organized for their benefit.”
The West Indies Rising Stars U-19s have been drawn in Group D alongside Australia, Scotland and Sri Lanka for the 16-team tournament which will be played from January 14 to February 5.
Matches will be played in Antigua and Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago, St Kitts and Nevis, and Guyana.
Before the ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, a five-match warm-up series is being planned with details to be announced in coming days.
Meanwhile, skipper Auguste feels his players are ready for the competition after all the preparations they would have gone through so far this year.
“It is a special honour to be named to captain the West Indies team. To represent the people of our region is a special privilege and it’s a really exciting time for me and my team-mates and we know this is a great opportunity on the international stage,” he said.
“We had the tour of England earlier this year and that was a good experience for all of us. I learned a lot about leadership on that tour and I would say I have grown since then. We have worked hard to reach this stage and we are ready ahead of the World Cup,” Auguste concluded.