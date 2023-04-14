The spotlight will be on the Brian Lara Recreation Ground in Santa Cruz for the opening of the North Zone Cricket

Council’s 40-over competition today.

The match chosen to highlight the

occasion is the Group 3 encounter

between Santa Cruz Sports Association and North Coast United.

The event will take on even more significance with Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby Dolly expected to attend as both teams fall within her constituency of St Ann’s East. Councillor of Maracas Bay/Santa Cruz/La Fillette will also be in

attendance.

The match is scheduled to bowl off at 12 noon and will be preceded by a short opening ceremony hosted by the

chairman of the North Zone, Winston Sobers.

The other teams in Group 3 are Shannon Sports Club and Glenora Sports Club, and they will be in action tomorrow.

All matches in Group 3 will be

contested at the Santa Cruz venue.

Action in Groups 1 and 2 will also get going this weekend. The teams in Group 1 are Invincible Cricket Club, Paragon Sports and Cultural Club, Police Sports Club and Bourg Mulatresse Community Cricket Club. Group 2 consists of Pole 9, Combined All Stars, Savannah Boys and Barataria Ball Players.

Today, Invincible will do battle with

Paragon at the Barataria Recreation Ground while Pole 9 will take on Combined All Stars at Boundary Road, Aranjuez.

Tomorrow, Bourg Mulatresse will open their campaign against Invincible at the Ato Boldon Recreation Ground, San Juan, and at the same time, Barataria Ball Players will be at home to Savannah Boys.

Police, the North Zone League Champs, are the only team not in action this weekend. They will bowl off their 40-over campaign on April 22 against

Paragon at the Barracks in St James.

The preliminary round of the

competition will run for the next three weekends with the semi-finals and final scheduled for May 6 and 7, respectively. The top team from each group plus the best overall second-placed team, via Net Run Rate, will make up the final four.

Teams also have the T20 competition further on the horizon and will want to, at least, finish in the top ten spots as the two bottom-placed teams will not qualify for the shortest format.

The North Zone Cricket Council also announced that Blue Waters is on board as the official beverage partner for the 40-over competition. The Council is hoping for more corporate support as it plans to outfit all ten teams with uniforms for the T20 tournament in May, along with supplying all the balls, refreshments,

umpires, scorers and the rental and preparation of grounds to be used.

Sobers said corporate support will take some of the financial burden off the teams so they could concentrate more on playing the game.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PHILLIP EYEING INDIA

PHILLIP EYEING INDIA

Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Anderson Phillip will be using the upcoming three-team Headley Weekes red-ball series to bolster his chances of regaining his place in the West Indies side for the upcoming home series against India in July and August.

Warriors seek 5th title in 9 years

For the Golden State Warriors, it’s a drive for five, as in five championships in nine years. It’s a similar thought for LeBron James, as the NBA’s all-time points leader is set to resume his quest for a fifth ring.

And for a bunch of other teams, just one ring would satisfy.

G14 league kicks off

The G14 League (Girls Under-14), hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association, will commence today at the UWI SPEC Field, St Augustine from 10:00 am.

All teams in Trinidad will play at UWI, while the Tobago Group will begin tomorrow.

Second ITF silver for Dookie

JORDANE DOOKIE had to settle for a silver medal in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament, yesterday, in Dominican Republic.

The Trinidad and Tobago player and Mexican Fernanda Sandoval were beaten 6-2, 6-1 in the final of the 18 & under doubles event by Nina Costalas and Trinetya Vijayakumar of the United States.