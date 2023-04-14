The spotlight will be on the Brian Lara Recreation Ground in Santa Cruz for the opening of the North Zone Cricket
Council’s 40-over competition today.
The match chosen to highlight the
occasion is the Group 3 encounter
between Santa Cruz Sports Association and North Coast United.
The event will take on even more significance with Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby Dolly expected to attend as both teams fall within her constituency of St Ann’s East. Councillor of Maracas Bay/Santa Cruz/La Fillette will also be in
attendance.
The match is scheduled to bowl off at 12 noon and will be preceded by a short opening ceremony hosted by the
chairman of the North Zone, Winston Sobers.
The other teams in Group 3 are Shannon Sports Club and Glenora Sports Club, and they will be in action tomorrow.
All matches in Group 3 will be
contested at the Santa Cruz venue.
Action in Groups 1 and 2 will also get going this weekend. The teams in Group 1 are Invincible Cricket Club, Paragon Sports and Cultural Club, Police Sports Club and Bourg Mulatresse Community Cricket Club. Group 2 consists of Pole 9, Combined All Stars, Savannah Boys and Barataria Ball Players.
Today, Invincible will do battle with
Paragon at the Barataria Recreation Ground while Pole 9 will take on Combined All Stars at Boundary Road, Aranjuez.
Tomorrow, Bourg Mulatresse will open their campaign against Invincible at the Ato Boldon Recreation Ground, San Juan, and at the same time, Barataria Ball Players will be at home to Savannah Boys.
Police, the North Zone League Champs, are the only team not in action this weekend. They will bowl off their 40-over campaign on April 22 against
Paragon at the Barracks in St James.
The preliminary round of the
competition will run for the next three weekends with the semi-finals and final scheduled for May 6 and 7, respectively. The top team from each group plus the best overall second-placed team, via Net Run Rate, will make up the final four.
Teams also have the T20 competition further on the horizon and will want to, at least, finish in the top ten spots as the two bottom-placed teams will not qualify for the shortest format.
The North Zone Cricket Council also announced that Blue Waters is on board as the official beverage partner for the 40-over competition. The Council is hoping for more corporate support as it plans to outfit all ten teams with uniforms for the T20 tournament in May, along with supplying all the balls, refreshments,
umpires, scorers and the rental and preparation of grounds to be used.
Sobers said corporate support will take some of the financial burden off the teams so they could concentrate more on playing the game.