What do you say about a performance like that…something that hasn’t been said already? At least England had a second innings to rescue themselves after being routed for 67 in the first innings of the latest Ashes Test at Headingley, and they did so astonishingly courtesy of a memorable unbeaten hundred by Ben Stokes – and a few outrageous strokes of luck – in a record last-wicket partnership with Jack Leach to square the series with two matches to play.