Keron “Doggie” Cornwall

(flashback) FC Santa Rosa striker Keron “Doggie” Cornwall, left, fires a shot to goal. In the way are teammate Ryan “Fry” Stewart and QPCC defender Yohancy Marshall, right. Santa Rosa won the match 2-1.

 --Photo: robert taylor.

FC Santa Rosa moved two places up the points table in the Ascension Invitational Football Tournament on Friday night following a 3-1 win over their Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL) rivals Guaya United at the Arima Velodrome.

Santa Rosa, lying sixth before the kickoff, are now level with another TTSL club, Cunupia FC, on 10 points from six matches but Cunupia’s superior goal-differential keeps them above the Arimians.

Santa Rosa are a difficult team to beat on their home turf and just when it seemed Guaya would survive the opening half, the hosts snatched the lead in the 44th minute through Osei Sandy.

Santa Rosa doubled their advantage just four minutes after the resumption when John-Paul Rochford netted but Guaya kept trying and Akeil Paul brought them back into the game by scoring in the 85th.

