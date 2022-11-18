Santana-Duke to lead T&T’s ‘Beach Games’ contingent

TOP SWIMMERS Shania David, Amelia Rajack, Nikoli Blackman, and Zachary Anthony are included in the Trinidad and Tobago team which will compete at the first-ever Sand and Beach Games which commences today in Santa Marta, Colombia.

Lovie Santana-Duke, the TTOC’s senior administrative officer, was appointed as Team TTO’s chef de mission (head of delegation) for the Games which runs from today through next Saturday.

Santana-Duke was also the chef de mission for the 2018 CAC Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, and assistant chef de mission for the Rio de Janiero 2016 Olympic Games. She was also deputy chef for the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru; the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games and the Commonwealth Games.

She also supported the Team TTO delegation as an administrative assistant in the preparation for the 2014 Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow, Scotland, and 2015 Pan American Games held in Toronto, Canada.

The Under-23 Sand and Beach Games is a historic event for Centro Caribe Sports and a competition in which Team TTO will be competing in five of the ten disciplines on the sporting programme.

The team comprises 31 persons; 20 athletes and 11 officials, inclusive of two medical officers, Kionne Franklyn (doctor) and Brent Elder (massage therapist).

TEAM TTO

Beach Volleyball: 4 athletes, 2 officials

Athletes: Tysan Selvon, Britany Choon, Joshua Persaud,Nicolas Williams

Officials: Asma Charles, Colin Charles

Beach Handball: 10 athletes, 3 officials

Athletes: Christoff Phillip, Akim Wills, Stephawn Solomon, Derice Biggart, Chad Phillip, Noel Cummings, Daniel Williams, Ronaldo Scott, Kareem Wylie, Kemuel Eastman

Officials: Kenwin Goden, Rhonda Clarke, Marc Bisnath

Surfing: 2 athletes, 1 official

Athletes: Aiden Albada, Jude Gomez

Officials: Edward Albada

Open Water Swimming 4 athletes, 1 official

Athletes: Shania David, Amelia Rajack, Nikoli Blackman, Zachary Anthony

Official: Maurice Faria

‘NO MAS’

‘NO MAS’

Had QRC won, it would have been a surprise.

Given the Royalians’ brittle defending all season, Fatima College’s 5-0 thrashing in yesterday’s Coca-Cola InterCol North Zone final at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, was routine given their second-placed league finish in the 2022 Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) last month.

Michael Chaves scored twice, with Jaden Williams, Christian Bailey and Alijah Nunes getting Fatima’s other three goals, while QRC had just one shot on target.

Red Force, Scorpions square off in final

Red Force, Scorpions square off in final

The battle for Caribbean white-ball supremacy is on with defending champions Trinidad and Tobago Red Force taking on Jamaica Scorpions in the CG United Super50 final, bowling off today at 2 p.m. at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Both teams have been impressive this season, topping their respective groups before scoring over 300 runs in their respective semi-final victories to reach the championship game.

Mahabir back for ‘Nationals’

Mahabir back for ‘Nationals’

DAVID MAHABIR has returned to participate in the Pristine Dental Solutions National Table Tennis Championships.

The most prestigious tournament in the sport returns today, after a near three-year Covid-19 hiatus, at Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Chaguanas.

However it will be an abbreviated version of “Nationals” with only the main events —men’s and women’s singles—and no team, doubles or veterans’ draws. The men’s singles will get going at 10 a.m. today and the women’s event will begin at 1 p.m. tomorrow.

SHANNON’S CLASSY SHOW

SHANNON’S CLASSY SHOW

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force skipper Nicholas Pooran praised the last-over heroics of Shannon Gabriel after the fast bowler successfully defended 17 runs against a rampant Roshon Primus to get the defending champions over the line by 11 runs in the first CG United Super50 Cup semi-final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday night.

WI U-19 women lose third match

WI U-19 women lose third match

The West Indies Under-19 women suffered their third loss in the Women’s Under-19 four-team series in the eastern coastal Indian city of Visakhapatnam, falling to their hosts in a low-scoring match yesterday.

The India “B” Women’s Under-19 team dismissed the Windies for 44 in 16.5 overs before racing to 48 for two off just 7.2 overs to seal an eight-wicket victory.

At the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, the Windies won the toss and opted to bat first. They never got going with Trishan Holder falling in the first over. They were 21 for five at the half-way stage and never recovered. There were three run-outs in the West Indies innings.