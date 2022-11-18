Santana-Duke to lead T&T’s ‘Beach Games’ contingent

TOP SWIMMERS Shania David, Amelia Rajack, Nikoli Blackman, and Zachary Anthony are included in the Trinidad and Tobago team which will compete at the first-ever Sand and Beach Games which commences today in Santa Marta, Colombia.
Lovie Santana-Duke, the TTOC’s senior administrative officer, was appointed as Team TTO’s chef de mission (head of delegation) for the Games which runs from today through next Saturday.
Santana-Duke was also the chef de mission for the 2018 CAC Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, and assistant chef de mission for the Rio de Janiero 2016 Olympic Games. She was also deputy chef for the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru; the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games and the Commonwealth Games.
She also supported the Team TTO delegation as an administrative assistant in the preparation for the 2014 Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow, Scotland, and 2015 Pan American Games held in Toronto, Canada.
The Under-23 Sand and Beach Games is a historic event for Centro Caribe Sports and a competition in which Team TTO will be competing in five of the ten disciplines on the sporting programme.
The team comprises 31 persons; 20 athletes and 11 officials, inclusive of two medical officers, Kionne Franklyn (doctor) and Brent Elder (massage therapist).
TEAM TTO
Beach Volleyball: 4 athletes, 2 officials
Athletes: Tysan Selvon, Britany Choon, Joshua Persaud,Nicolas Williams
Officials: Asma Charles, Colin Charles
Beach Handball: 10 athletes, 3 officials
Athletes: Christoff Phillip, Akim Wills, Stephawn Solomon, Derice Biggart, Chad Phillip, Noel Cummings, Daniel Williams, Ronaldo Scott, Kareem Wylie, Kemuel Eastman
Officials: Kenwin Goden, Rhonda Clarke, Marc Bisnath
Surfing: 2 athletes, 1 official
Athletes: Aiden Albada, Jude Gomez
Officials: Edward Albada
Open Water Swimming 4 athletes, 1 official
Athletes: Shania David, Amelia Rajack, Nikoli Blackman, Zachary Anthony
Official: Maurice Faria