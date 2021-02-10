TEAM TTO Tokyo2020 Olympics chef de mission Lovie Santana says the IOC has instructed that all national Olympic committees (NOCs) include a Covid-19 liaison officer as part of their contingent for the July 23-August 8, Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.
Santana, ratified to the position at a virtual Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) council meeting last Saturday, gave details of a webinar meeting hosted by the IOC early Tuesday in an update to the IOC’s first document entitled: “The Playbook/International Federations—Your guide to a safe and successful Games”, published on February 3.
Santana was one of three TTOC representatives who dialled into that IOC webinar.
Santana said the IOC and the Tokyo Organising Committee (TOC) have labelled the Covid-19 liaison officer position as mandatory. And the TTOC will be looking to select a person to fill that role by the time the complete T&T team for the Tokyo Games is finalised in late June/early July.
“It is very important and I think it is a good initiative and obviously for us now it will give us some homework in ensuring that we choose the right person for that role because that role means that person has to be up-to-date with all the information regarding Covid-19 and equipped to handle any situation that may arise before, during and after the games.
Our nation will want to know what is happening with our team,” said Santana.
An assistant chef de mission for the Rio De Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games and the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Santana also advised that the TTOC will adhere to all the guidelines in the Playbook.
The intention is to minimise physical interaction and the Playbook outlines health and safety rules and protocols for pre-travel to Japan at the Games (delegation members must track their activities up to 14 days prior to teams’ arrival) as well as procedures for testing, tracing, isolation, vaccination, hygiene and social interaction before, during and after the Games. It also deals with hygiene and social distancing.
The IOC has stated that vaccination is not mandatory to attend the Games but delegation members do need a negative Covid-19 test—taken 72 hours before arrival in Japan—to present to Japanese immigration. During the Games, screening tests will be done every four days at the IOC and TTOC’s expense.
Un-vaccinated persons will be held to the all rules and guidelines detailed in the Playbook. Chef de missions are scheduled to receive their second update to the Playbook in April.
Santana, the TTOC’s senior administrative assistant for the past 11 years who was also the chef de mission for the 2018 CAC Games in Barranquilla, Columbia, said: “Once we all commit to the Covid-19 guidelines, it will be an extraordinary Games.”
Santana, who visited the Games Village during a chef de mission meeting in 2019, expects that social events and activities around the Village will be limited because of the pandemic.
For Santana, the Playbook provides the type of guidance the TTOC has long been awaiting. “Basically to prepare and plan for our team. It is a sense of relief to get something from them (IOC and TTOC) so...it now gives us a guide to actually plan and decide how we are going to do things for our team, logistically mainly,” said Santana.
She added that the TTOC would be in a better position to advise their team members and arrange for the requirements for the 14-day quarantine period prior to travel.
“Definitely it will be a complex games. It is not going to be like any other Games,” Santana assessed. “Certainly it will be Games where we will have to pay attention to details. There is no room for errors and we have to ensure that our medical team is equipped with all the information and tools to prepare for any eventuality.”