Saroop doubles up for East

Samir Saroop scored the first double century of the youth cricket season on Wednesday, slamming an even unbeaten 200 as East Zone whipped North East by 291 runs in their Price Club Under-17 match at Knowles Street Ground in Curepe.
The opening batter, who made 20 not out in the abandoned opening round match last week, faced 128 balls and struck 25 fours and seven sixes to lead East to a mammoth 397 for five after being sent in to bat first.
Kavir Boodoosingh was also among the runs on Wednesday, hitting 91 off 94 balls with seven fours and a six.
In reply, North East were reached 106 for nine after 27.4 overs with one batter Zakilon Beckles retiring hurt.
The St Mary’s College student, Saroop was also in action in the only game yesterday but only managed one run in East Zone’s 164-run victory over Tobago at the same venue yesterday.
Sent to bat first, East posted 269 for seven this time with the middle order step up follow three early wickets.
The left-handed Saroop (one) and Boodoosingh (four) both fell in the second over sent down by Zavier Reid (two for 61), while Jadon Simon was lbw to Josh Telemaque for six in the fifth over as East slipped to 22 for three.
However, Verran Batchu and Andrew Rambaran came together for a 158-run stand for the fourth wicket to rescue the innings.
Rambaran scored 76 off 81 balls, hitting seven fours and a six, while Batchu struck 11 fours in a run-a-ball 88 that lifted the score to 180 for three half-way through the innings.
After both batters were dismissed, Rajeev Ramgoolie then stepped up with an unbeaten 30 off 41 balls to ensure East went past 250 runs.
In reply, Tobago were dismissed for 105 off 34.5 overs with Rambaran grabbing three wickets for ten runs and Rikki Ragoonanan and Rondell Ramlogan chipping in with three for 30 and two for 19 respectively.
Yesterday’s win for East ensured they qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament as one of the top two teams in Group A.
In other match in Group A on Wednesday, North defeated Tobago by eight wickets in a low-scoring game at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.
In Group B, Central Zone maintained their perfect record, defeating South West at Avidesh Samaroo Park in Endeavour while South East bounced back from their first-round defeat to Central with an 86-run victory over South at Wilson Road in Penal.
The tournament continues on Monday with the final round of matches.
Under-17 scores:
Yesterday
At Knowles Street
East 269-7 (50 overs) (Andrew Rambaran 76, Verran Batchu 88, Rajeev Ramgoolie 30; Zavier Reid 2/61) vs Tobago 105 (34.5 overs) (Akel Quashie 26, Christian Lall 23; Andrew Rambaran 3/10, Rikki Ragoonanan 3/20, Rondell Ramlogan 2/19)
--East won by 164 runs
Wednesday
At Knowles Street
East 397-5 (50 overs) (Samir Saroop 200 n.o., Kavir Boodoosingh 91, Jedadiah John 45 n.o.; Aidan Lakhansingh 2/23, Rahul Soodeen 2/89) vs North East 106-9 (27.4 overs) (Rahul Soodeen 26, Ethan Ramsundar 23, Amrav Kistow 21; Rondell Ramlogan 4/11, Adesh Singh 2/21, Andrew Rambaran 2/6)
--East won by 291 runs
Tobago 93 (22.3 overs) (Tyron Lee Gopaul 22 n.o.; Abdullar Cambridge 3/18, Caiden Mack 3/16, Aditya Ramdeen 2/20) vs 94-2 (17.4 overs) (Kyle Ramdoo 49, Aditya Ramdeen 20 n.o.; Josh Telemaque 2/27)
--North won by eight wickets
At Avidesh Samaroo Park
South West 85 (42.1 overs) (Alexander Chase 2/12, Thomas Walsh 2/11, Zachary Madray 2/16) vs Central 86-0 (15.2 overs) (Justin Jaggessar 46 n.o., Kevin Maharaj 25 n.o.)
--Central won by ten wickets
At Wilson Road
South East 255-9 (50 overs) (Christian Rampersad 54, Nickyle Jalim 51, Romario King 43; Dennis Choy 2/30, Aaiden Ramcharan 2/46) vs South 169 (46 overs) (Mathius Komal 54, Vivek Gadraj 25; Akshay Seecharan 3/23, Aleem Mohammed 2/31)
--South East won by 86 runs