Sarwan named on selection panels

Former West Indies stroke-maker, Ramnaresh Sarwan, was named as the last West Indies men’s selector, joining new chairman Desmond Haynes and head coach Phil Simmons in a new-look panel which will serve for the next 2 1/2 years.
A former West Indies captain who played 87 Tests and 181 ODIs between 2000 and 2013, the Guyanese replaces Miles Bascombe who was sacked last month, along with chief selector Roger Harper.
Significantly, Sarwan will also serve on the youth selection panel which is currently chaired by Robert Haynes, and includes Under-19s head coach Floyd Reifer.
“I want to thank CWI and everyone involved for giving me this opportunity to again serve West Indies cricket as a member of the selection panels,” said Sarwan, who will now step down from his position as chairman of selectors in Guyana.
“I’m passionate about the game of cricket and especially West Indies cricket and once asked to contribute, I didn’t hesitate. I look forward to working with my colleagues, the Most Honourable Dr Desmond Haynes and Mr Robert Haynes, and the two head coaches, as well as everyone else involved in the development of this sport we love and respect so much.”
Sarwan’s appointment was confirmed during a Cricket West Indies board meeting on Thursday, and his contract will see him serve on both panels through to June, 2024.
As such, he will help choose squads for this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia and next year’s 50-over World Cup in India.
“I am delighted to confirm that Ramnaresh Sarwan has agreed to accept the post of selector on CWI’s Men’s Senior and Youth Panels,” said CWI president Ricky Skerritt.
Since his retirement, Sarwan briefly served as a batting consultant to the West Indies ahead of the 2019 World Cup in England and as an assistant coach of Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League.
He carved out 5,842 runs in the longest format at an average of 40 and 5,804 runs in ODIs at 42.