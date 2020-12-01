As far back as March, local track and field boss Ephraim Serrette got out of the blocks early and warned local athletes that 2020 was a write-off. “We have lost a year for sport ... all sport. If I were still an athlete, I would be thinking about next year.”
Call him Ephraim The Prophet, for his words have come to pass in this year of Covid-19.
The postponement of the Olympic Games headlined a rash of cancellations of sporting events across the globe and here at home. Some of these like the Tokyo Olympiad may still come off in 2021, but the economic damage has been done to a host of organisations in professional sport.
What is less clear at this time is what will be the long-term human cost because of this year of sickness. But already, it is clear that there will be some ground to make up, ground that some never will.
In the Sunday Express last month, we highlighted the plight of the swimming community which is still unable to resume normal activity because of the current restrictions on public gatherings.
Brian Wickham, head coach of the Sea Hawks Swim Club summed things up when he said:“Right now we are uncertain as to what our membership looks like. Our athletes, especially our national athletes are very frustrated. Even though recently we have gotten the go-ahead for national swimmers to resume training, it is certainly not enough to have them out to maintain decent membership and also to pay the bills that you face, especially the rental bills that you are facing, so it has been extremely frustrating not knowing when we can go back into full swing.”
The uncertainty about how many youngsters still have an interest in competitive swimming is a concern for the local fraternity.
One has to remember that unlike their counterparts in cricket and football, young swimmers do not have the same prospects of pursuing professional careers. Theirs is largely an Olympic sport, a mainly amateur pursuit like gymnastics. Age group competition is more of a priority for many swimmers, so to be denied the chance this year to compete in a Carifta Championships would have been a blow. And as the Sunday Express piece stated, some may have turned to other sports that had the capacity to restart earlier. Not sure what those sports would have been, but the fact is that inactivity has affected the numbers in swimming to some degree.
Serrette appears to have some of those same concerns for track and field at the grassroots stage. Yes, it will not be a case of starting back where they left off for a number of sporting organisations.
Regression in
development
In football, the problem may not be so much a drop in numbers as much as it may be a regression in development.
One can argue if any development in a real sense has been taking place in a sport in which standards on the pitch have been slipping noticeably for many a year. And I don’t have to remind you, reader of the utter mess the administration of the game has become.
But here is how one coach, Wayne Sheppard of Championship team Arima Secondary described the loss of this year for sides in the Secondary Schools Football League: “It’s a big loss because the SSFL covers players that are between the ages of ten to `19,20. Between ten to 14, that is the most critical period of development for any player in terms of technique. Between 14 and 16, players learn to apply technique to tactics. Beyond that is where you concentrate on winning titles and by playing, the players come to understand which tools to apply to what situation. With some of these players not being at clubs and club football being in the mess it is, it is leaving a big hole in the development of some of the players.”
Normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad already has enough on his plate when it comes to getting the Football Association financially stable, but seeing to the proper development of young players must also be a matter of high importance to the new administration. It is a very difficult balancing act. But therein lies the challenge not only for the authorities in football but for administrators across the board in National Sporting Organisations.
Covid-19 has been like a huge landlside in Maracas or on the Lady Young Road that has smothered them. But in the “new normal” to come, hopefully sometime in 2021, they must adjust to the increased financial difficulties they are likely to face, with Government assistance expected to be reduced, but at the same time, continue to grow their sports. In short, they must find a way to save the current generation.