Sawh keeps local girls perfect in Tri-Series

The Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 girls continued their unbeaten run in the regional 30-over Tri-Nations Series with a comfortable 35-run victory over the Windward Islands at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.
For the third straight game, the hosts beat the visiting Windwards team and this time it was opener and wicketkeeper Shunelle Sawh who led the charge with 72 off 81 balls at the top of the innings as T&T posted 190 for six off their 30 overs. The Windwards replied with 155 for nine when the overs ran out.
Sawh, who was part of the West Indies Under-19 team that competed in the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in January, put on 112 runs with Samara Ramnath for the first wicket as T&T dominated their opponents after winning the toss and batting first. Ramnath hit 38 off 58 balls and struck two fours before she was dismissed in the 18th over.
But Sawh continued to pile on the runs for the hosts, hitting seven boundaries before she was run out in the final over having led the hosts to their highest score of the series.
When T&T fielded, Ameila Khan struck early to remove opener Earnisha Fontaine, trapped lbw in the fourth over. Jannellia Glasgow kept the chase alive with a vital 84 off 71 balls. But wickets kept tumbling at the other end with Khan also getting rid of the other opener Namiah Marcellin via the lbw route.
Also continuing her good form for the U-19s was all-rounder Djenaba Joseph, who grabbed two quick wickets in the middle overs to keep the pressure on the visitors. Joseph, who scored a half-century in T&T’s win over the same opponents on Sunday, removed Abini St Jean lbw before bowling Denella Creese to leave the visitors struggling on 82 for four after 18 overs.
Besides Glasgow no one else stood up for the Windwards and in the end T&T skipper Shalini Samaroo sealed the win by bowling Glasgow in the penultimate over with the visitors 35 runs short.
T&T opened their campaign with a three-wicket triumph over Windwards last Saturday and followed up with an easy eight-wicket victory over the same opponents on Sunday. The hosts will next face Barbados on April 7, 9 and 10.
Summarised Scores:
T&T U-19s 190-6 (30 overs) (Shunelle Sawh 72, Samara Ramnath 38) vs Windward Islands U-19s 155 (Jannellia Glasgow 84; Ameila Khan 2/15, Djenaba Joseph 2/29, Shalini Samaroo 2/19) —T&T won by 35 runs