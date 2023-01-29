SAY, SAY... SAYERS

ST LUCIAN runner Jason Sayers fought off cramps over the final five miles of the contest to claim the men’s title when the 41st edition of Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon (TTIM) concluded yesterday.
Sayers crossed the line in two hours, 44 minutes and one second to lift the crown. Second was Christopher Mitchell while Guayna’s Kelvin Johnson — seeking back-to-back victories — secured third in 2:58.19.
However, on the women’s side, T&T’s Shardie Mahabir successfully defended her title with a 3:31:38 effort ahead of Onika Marie Brereton (4:37:04) and Korea Sanimel.
For Sayers, who trains with the Martiniquan club, Golden Star, the later stages of the endurance event proved challenging. “Coming to the 21st mile, I was just coasting. When it came to the last four miles, I was experiencing some cramping, so I just took it quite easily (and made sure I could finish),” said Sayers, who was completing his second marathon since his maiden 2021 Pars Marathon.
“I found the conditions were good. It was a little humid but I made sure I stayed hydrated,” said the 49-year-old, who started preparing for the TTIM last September. Sayers will next race in a marathon in Denmark on May 17.
In the half-marathon event, Colin Perreira and Samantha Shukla won the men’s and women’s divisions, respectively.
Perreira stopped the clock in 1:12:30 ahead of local rival Elvis Turner who was timed in 1:13:47. Keron Ali captured third in 1:15:05.
“I am happy with the win. The race was nice because I was running 5.50 per mile for the first half, then coming back up I did 5.40 per mile. I was hoping the competition would be a little better,” said Perreira whose main aim this season is to break Ronnie Holassie’s national 5,000m record.
“Had I done the (full) marathon that would take too much time (to recover) and
prevented my preparation for that event (5,000m). I did the half marathon in order to put less stress on my body,” Perreira revealed.
Shukla claimed the women’s half marathon comfortably, posting 1:25:22 ahead of Michelle Douven (1:45:20) and Kristien Steenema (1:48:39).
“I am very pleased with the effort this morning. I am pleased God blessed us with great weather and I felt strong. This is a training run for me. I kept the same pace I kept from (Guardian Life) Shine which was half the distance, so it shows that I am way stronger, so I am looking forward to continuing to improve,” Shukla assessed.
“My goal was to enjoy the experience and that is what I did,” Shukla added of her first half marathon run, explaining that the race was part of her strategy to build endurance.
Shukla said the ultimate goal is to keep improving and qualify for the CAC Games in the 5,000 and 10,000 events and the World Road Running Championships later this year.
Also taking part were the walkers for the TTOC Gold Foundation, with 84-year-old Deryck Mc Intyre completing the course in over nine hours as the final competitor to cross the finish line. Mc Intyre did so to the adulation of family and friends and the blaring sounds of a music truck.
Yesterday’s was the ninth marathon walk, spearheaded by the former TTOC president Brian Lewis as a vehicle to raise funds and awareness for TTO athletes.