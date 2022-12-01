SAYONARA GERMANY!

Japan celebrate

WE’RE TOUGH: Players of Japan celebrate beating Spain 2-1 in a World Cup group E match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, yesterday. -Photo: AP

Japan staged their second stunning turnaround of the World Cup to beat 2010 champions Spain 2-1 yesterday to surge into the last 16 along with their beaten opponents and dump Germany out in one of the greatest nights for the Samurai Blue.

Staring at the prospect of an early World Cup exit at half-time, Japan set up a round of 16 clash with Croatia–the beaten finalists in 2018–while Spain had to rely on goal difference to edge out Germany. They now face Morocco.

Japan’s turnaround was built on coach Hajime Moriyasu’s revamp of his side at the break when they were losing 1-0.

On came Ritsu Doan and within three minutes he hammered in a shot from the edge of the box which Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon–whose poor clearance had created the danger in the first place–could not keep out.

With Japan’s noisy travelling fans barely catching their breath, Ao Tanaka scored from point-blank range in the 51st minute, bundling the ball in after the other halftime sub Kaoru Mitoma cut the ball back from the byline.

The VAR system took several minutes to confirm the ball had not gone out before Mitoma’s touch. Replays suggested that a sliver of the ball had not crossed the line and the verdict sparked wild celebrations similar to the scenes that followed Japan’s 2-1 comeback win over Germany last week.

“We played against Spain, one of the best teams in the world and we knew before the game that this was going to be very tough and difficult, and indeed it was,” said Moriyasu whose side lost to Costa Rica in their second match in Qatar. “The players conceded one goal, but they persisted and in very difficult circumstances, they did very well,” he told reporters.

Total control

Spain had looked in total control in the first half but suddenly they were the ones clinging to their chance of staying in the World Cup as Costa Rica and Germany battled out their own drama in the other Group E match.

Germany won 4-2, a margin of victory that was not big enough to keep them in the tournament.

Alvaro Morata had put the Spaniards ahead when he scored his third goal in three games in Qatar, rising above Japan’s defence to power a header past goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda in the 11th minute after a cross by his former Chelsea team mate Cesar Azpilicueta.

In the dying minutes, winger Dani Olmo came closest to a leveller but his angled shot was easily gathered by Gonda.

The breathtaking win for Japan meant they topped Group E, followed by Spain in second who finished ahead of third-placed Germany only on goal difference.

Japan fans were in tears at the end of the match which gives them a chance to go further than they ever have before at a World Cup. Japan have previously reached the last 16 on three occasions and lost each time.

“There were many fans who came all the way from Japan, as well as those that stayed behind in Japan,” coach Moriyasu said. “We are gifting this win to the people of Japan and we are very happy about it.”

Spain coach Luis Enrique, who made five changes to his starting side to give first-choice players a rest, was far from happy.

“We didn’t have any danger in the first half, then in the second half, I told them during halftime to be cautious, because they would attack in the second half, they don’t have anything to lose,” he said. “I have nothing to celebrate.”

Campbell-Smith quartet in Florida series

ALL four Campbell-Smith siblings will be in action when the Little Mo International Junior Tennis Tournament serves off today in Palm Beach, Florida, USA.

Em-Miryam, Yeshowah and Rukha were automatically placed in the main draws, but Abba needed to win two matches on Wednesday to get into the 11-and-under knockout event.

Abba, one of the leading 12 and under players in Trinidad and Tobago, won her opening match 6-4, 6-3 and then surrendered just one game to book her place.

Em-Miryam, ranked second in COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation), will be playing in the 13-and-under division, while Rukha is in the eight-and-under event.

Brathwaite: Bright future for ‘Tage’

Brathwaite: Bright future for ‘Tage’

WEST INDIES skipper Kraigg Brathwaite described fellow opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul as a fighter as the Caribbean side closed the second day of the first Test in Perth on 74 without loss.

Chanderpaul (47) has played a prominent role in the partnership with his captain.

And Brathwaite acknowledged his grit and contribution.

“Well you know, a lot of pride,” the Barbadian said. “Obviously it is a job well done but the job is far from over. I think tomorrow is very important... it is good to see the fight but we need to continue tomorrow.”

WI openers solid on tough day 2

WI openers solid on tough day 2

Debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul was closing in on a defiant half-century after surviving a stern examination by Australia’s quicks, as West Indies emerged unscathed from a difficult final session on an exhausting day two of the first Test at Perth Stadium.

Facing a daunting challenge after Marnus Labuschagne (204) and Steven Smith (200 not out) compiled double hundreds to power Australia to a mammoth 598 for four declared, West Indies reached 74 without loss at the close to keep the ravenous host attack without success.

Joseph’s Mohammedan drop 3-1 lead

Joseph’s Mohammedan drop 3-1 lead

Trinidadian Marcus Joseph was unable to impact the score, as his Indian club Mohammedan SC football club surrendered a two-goal lead when going down 4-3 away to Sreenidi Deccan FC, for a third away defeat of the season.

By the final whistle, Sreenidi Deccan FC had moved up to second in the league, a point adrift of leaders Real Kashmir (13 points), while Mohammedan are mid-table in sixth spot in the 12-team league.

CIC return to SSFL Premier Division

CIC return to SSFL Premier Division

ST MARY’S COLLEGE (CIC) will return to the Premier Division of the Tiger Tanks Secondary School Football League in 2023, having picked up a third win in the Championship Division Big Five playoff on Wednesday.

Also in celebratory mood were Signal Hill Secondary, who won the Tobago Girls’ InterCol title after defeating Bishop’s High 1-0 on Sunday at the Dwight Yorke stadium, while Holy Name Convent are North Zone Girls’ champions after defeating St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain, 3-1 at St Mary’s College Ground Wednesday.