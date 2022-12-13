Scarborough Sec girls lift ‘Big 5’ trophy

TOBAGO teams have dominated the 2022 Secondary School Football League (SSFL) girls’ competition.
Yesterday, Scarborough Secondary won the Tiger Tanks SSFL National Girls ‘Big 5’ title when defeating highly-fancied Pleasantville Secondary 3-1 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.
On Sunday, another Tobago school, Signal Hill Secondary, won the Coca-Cola InterCol title with a similar 3-1 victory over Five Rivers Secondary.
Scarborough Sec came to Trinidad confident while cheered on by vociferous supporters, whom chanted: “Nobody ain’t beating we.” And so it proved. The Tobago lasses were comfortably ahead 2-0 at half-time, both goals coming from their star Tobago Chicas striker J’elisha Alexander in the 10th & 42nd minutes, while Kaleah Duke extended the lead to 3-0 in the 57th minute. Pleasantville got a consolation item in the dying stages through Nathalia Gosein in the 80th minute.
Blessed with blinding pace, Alexander blew past three defenders, racing goalward, and put a low shot past the goalkeeper to open the scoring. She was again clear of defenders and putting a low shot past the Pleasantville custodian for the second goal. Duke forced in the rebound from close-up for 3-0, after her initial shot was parried by the goalkeeper.
With only injury time left, Gosein got on the scoresheet with a close-up, side-foot strike, after a free-kick had sent the ball into the penalty area.