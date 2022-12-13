Scarborough Sec girls lift ‘Big 5’ trophy

TOBAGO teams have dominated the 2022 Secondary School Football League (SSFL) girls’ competition.

Yesterday, Scarborough Secondary won the Tiger Tanks SSFL National Girls ‘Big 5’ title when defeating highly-fancied Pleasantville Secondary 3-1 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

On Sunday, another Tobago school, Signal Hill Secondary, won the Coca-Cola InterCol title with a similar 3-1 victory over Five Rivers Secondary.

Scarborough Sec came to Trinidad confident while cheered on by vociferous supporters, whom chanted: “Nobody ain’t beating we.” And so it proved. The Tobago lasses were comfortably ahead 2-0 at half-time, both goals coming from their star Tobago Chicas striker J’elisha Alexander in the 10th & 42nd minutes, while Kaleah Duke extended the lead to 3-0 in the 57th minute. Pleasantville got a consolation item in the dying stages through Nathalia Gosein in the 80th minute.

Blessed with blinding pace, Alexander blew past three defenders, racing goalward, and put a low shot past the goalkeeper to open the scoring. She was again clear of defenders and putting a low shot past the Pleasantville custodian for the second goal. Duke forced in the rebound from close-up for 3-0, after her initial shot was parried by the goalkeeper.

With only injury time left, Gosein got on the scoresheet with a close-up, side-foot strike, after a free-kick had sent the ball into the penalty area.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Furlonge gets 2-year extension

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge will be at the helm of the team until 2024 after signing a two-year extension to his contract.

This was confirmed by Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath yesterday.

The news of Furlonge’s extension came via TTCB media release on Monday which stated that the Red Force resumed training ahead of the 2023 regional season and will be placing a lot of emphasis on fitness

MESSI MAGIC

MESSI MAGIC

Lionel Messi put on a sensational display as he helped Argentina secure a spot in the World Cup final with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Croatia, yesterday.

Messi opened the scoring with a powerfully hit penalty on 34 minutes — becoming Argentina’s all-time leading goal scorer at World Cup finals — and shortly after Alvarez completed a direct solo run through the heart of the Croatia defence before tapping home to double Argentina’s lead before half-time.

Scarborough Sec girls lift ‘Big 5’ trophy

TOBAGO teams have dominated the 2022 Secondary School Football League (SSFL) girls’ competition.

Yesterday, Scarborough Secondary won the Tiger Tanks SSFL National Girls ‘Big 5’ title when defeating highly-fancied Pleasantville Secondary 3-1 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

On Sunday, another Tobago school, Signal Hill Secondary, won the Coca-Cola InterCol title with a similar 3-1 victory over Five Rivers Secondary.

Brereton wins NY’s Frosty 5K

Brereton wins NY’s Frosty 5K

Curtis Brereton struck gold at the Frosty 5K in New York, USA, on Saturday.

Brereton returned a time of 22 minutes, 27 seconds to finish first in the men’s 60-64 category. The Trinidad and Tobago runner was 295th overall among the 1,802 men in the race

T&T’s Samaroo stays focused

TRINIDAD and Tobago women’s Under-19 skipper Shalini Samaroo has aspirations of reaching the highest level and that goal has kept her going through two years of the Covid-19 pandemic and now she is one level away from a West Indies senior team call-up.

The trouble with memories

The trouble with memories

I felt like I was standing at a crossroads this morning, not sure which direction to go in; travel down Qatar Way where an interesting World Cup is reaching its climax, or head for the West Indies Dead End; a path I am all too familiar with.

Going against good sense, I decided to travel the Dead End road again.

I was drawn there this time, not by the 2-0 drubbing in Australia that was the Test team’s send-off to coach Phil Simmons, but by the comments of Carl Hooper following the 419-run hammering in Adelaide.