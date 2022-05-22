Nicholas Sookdeosingh

MATCH-WINNER: Nicholas Sookdeosingh, left, collects the “Man-of-the-Match” award from Anderson Ramdath, an executive member of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board, on Saturday.

AN explosive run-a-ball 75 by opening batsman Nicholas Sookdeosingh earned him the “Man-of-the-Match” award as the Scarlet Ibis senior team trounced Hummingbirds on Saturday by 116 runs in the Senior 50-overs Cup competition, at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

A valuable half-century by Quinci Babel (56) helped Scarlet Ibis to 290 for nine wickets in the 50-overs-a-side encounter and Teshawn Castro (47) also set the tempo with Sookdeosingh, putting on 102 in 41.2 overs in an opening partnership.

Babel also combined with Satroghan Rambaran (27) to add 65 for the sixth wicket in nine overs with the next best partnership of the Scarlet Ibis innings.

For the Hummingbirds Namir Suepaul grabbed four wickets for 45 runs in his ten overs while Marlon Richards had figures of three for 52. Chasing 291 for victory, Scarlet Ibis were immediately rocked back on their heels losing their first wicket without a run on the board with opener Gabriel Blackwell caught by Rambaran bowled by Shaaron Lewis.

Fellow opener Kyle Ramdoo held the fort with a well-played 34 and Rajeev Ramnath kept up his outstanding form with 62 including ten fours.

Adrian Ali chipped in with 32 in the middle-order but the rest of the batting succumbed to the penetrative Hummingbirds attack to be all out for 174 for nine wickets in 40.1 overs.

Sharing the spoils were Andrew Rambaran, Shaaron Lewis, Ricky Jaipaul and Ryan Bandoo who all took two wickets apiece.

The Hummingbirds won their opening match of the four-team tournament on Thursday with a 16-run win over Flamingos at the NCC.

Batting first on Thursday, the Hummingbirds posted 275 all out off 47.5 overs thanks to half-centuries from Rajeev Ramnath and Varindra Maharaj.

Ramnath struck five fours and a six in his 73-ball 62 while Maharaj scored 61 off 55 balls with seven fours and two sixes.

Ali also chipped in with 44 off 49 deliveries with six fours while Navin Bidaisee contributed 38 off 48 balls.

Dejourn Charles was the pick of the bowlers for Flamingos, grabbing four for 37 while Nathaniel McDavid took three for 63.

In reply, Flamingos were dismissed for 259 in 47.1 overs with Kamil Pooran top-scoring with 79 off 66 balls with eight fours and four sixes and D’Angelo Sanise hiiting 62 off 84 balls with five fours and three sixes.

Bidaisee did the damage with the ball for the Hummingbirds with four wickets for 33 runs from ten overs while Jerve Cummings (2/56) and Jovan Ali (2/51) grabbed two wickets each.

T&T women whip Barbados in second T20

The Trinidad and Tobago women cricketers continued their unbeaten run on their tour of Barbados yesterday, whipping the hosts by seven wickets in their second T20 match at Isolation Cavaliers ground in St Andrew, Barbados.

Batting first, Barbados were restricted to 168 for six off their 20 overs with Kycia Knight hitting 60 and Aaliyah Alleyne scoring 35. Kirbynia Alexander (2-21) and Steffie Soogrim (2-28) did the damage with the ball, grabbing two wickets each.

Thomas outlasts Zalatoris in 3-hole playoff to win second PGA Championship

Justin Thomas has won his second PGA Championship, rallying from shots seven back yesterday to force a playoff with Will Zalatoris, then beating him with two birdies and a par in their three-hole aggregate at Southern Hills.

Thomas added a second Wanamaker Trophy to the one he captured in 2017 at Quail Hollow in the first playoff at the PGA Championship since 2011, when Keegan Bradley defeated Jason Dufner at Atlanta Athletic Club.

CAMPAIGN STILL ALIVE

CAMPAIGN STILL ALIVE

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force are still optimistic about their chances of clinching the West Indies Championship title despite a heavy 187-run loss against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in their third-round fixture at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex on Saturday.

Red Force head coach David Furlonge said the players are aware of the difficulty of their quest to end their title drought in regional first-class competition and that the team is ready to fight harder in the final two matches.

North beat South in ‘Classic’

North beat South in ‘Classic’

North clinched the Price Club Under-17 North/South Classic trophy with a four-wicket victory over South at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

North seemed to be headed for one-sided win after reducing South to 70 for seven off 20 overs but they Southerners showed some fight with skipper Justin Jagessar hitting 128 and Alexander Chase hitting 49 to get them to 224 all out off 50 overs.

North/West run away with ‘Relay’ title

North/West run away with ‘Relay’ title

Shaniqua Bascombe was among the standout athletes for champion zone North/West at the Republic Bank/NAAATT Relay Festival, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, yesterday.

Bascombe anchored North/West to victory in the women’s 4x100 metres, teaming up with Reneisha Andrews, Caliyah Wallace and Karessa Kirton for a 45.47 seconds clocking. Bascombe held off a strong challenge from South/Central anchor Mauricia Prieto to secure gold. South/Central claimed silver in 45.52, while North/East clocked 48.27 for a distant third.

Defence Force keep pace with Rangers

A brace from Jameel Boatswain and one for Nathaniel Garcia handed Defence Force an easy 3-0 victory over Real West Fort at the Arima Velodrome on Saturday night as they drew level on points with leaders Terminix La Horquetta Rangers.