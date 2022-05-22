AN explosive run-a-ball 75 by opening batsman Nicholas Sookdeosingh earned him the “Man-of-the-Match” award as the Scarlet Ibis senior team trounced Hummingbirds on Saturday by 116 runs in the Senior 50-overs Cup competition, at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.
A valuable half-century by Quinci Babel (56) helped Scarlet Ibis to 290 for nine wickets in the 50-overs-a-side encounter and Teshawn Castro (47) also set the tempo with Sookdeosingh, putting on 102 in 41.2 overs in an opening partnership.
Babel also combined with Satroghan Rambaran (27) to add 65 for the sixth wicket in nine overs with the next best partnership of the Scarlet Ibis innings.
For the Hummingbirds Namir Suepaul grabbed four wickets for 45 runs in his ten overs while Marlon Richards had figures of three for 52. Chasing 291 for victory, Scarlet Ibis were immediately rocked back on their heels losing their first wicket without a run on the board with opener Gabriel Blackwell caught by Rambaran bowled by Shaaron Lewis.
Fellow opener Kyle Ramdoo held the fort with a well-played 34 and Rajeev Ramnath kept up his outstanding form with 62 including ten fours.
Adrian Ali chipped in with 32 in the middle-order but the rest of the batting succumbed to the penetrative Hummingbirds attack to be all out for 174 for nine wickets in 40.1 overs.
Sharing the spoils were Andrew Rambaran, Shaaron Lewis, Ricky Jaipaul and Ryan Bandoo who all took two wickets apiece.
The Hummingbirds won their opening match of the four-team tournament on Thursday with a 16-run win over Flamingos at the NCC.
Batting first on Thursday, the Hummingbirds posted 275 all out off 47.5 overs thanks to half-centuries from Rajeev Ramnath and Varindra Maharaj.
Ramnath struck five fours and a six in his 73-ball 62 while Maharaj scored 61 off 55 balls with seven fours and two sixes.
Ali also chipped in with 44 off 49 deliveries with six fours while Navin Bidaisee contributed 38 off 48 balls.
Dejourn Charles was the pick of the bowlers for Flamingos, grabbing four for 37 while Nathaniel McDavid took three for 63.
In reply, Flamingos were dismissed for 259 in 47.1 overs with Kamil Pooran top-scoring with 79 off 66 balls with eight fours and four sixes and D’Angelo Sanise hiiting 62 off 84 balls with five fours and three sixes.
Bidaisee did the damage with the ball for the Hummingbirds with four wickets for 33 runs from ten overs while Jerve Cummings (2/56) and Jovan Ali (2/51) grabbed two wickets each.