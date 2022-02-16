SCENTING VICTORY

Anderson Phillip and Jayden Seales put on an exhibition in fast bowling yesterday to put the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in firm control of their second round West Indies Championship match against the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
After the Red Force continued their rally with the bat on the second day of the contest to post 326, Phillip and his rookie partner Seales went to work on a wicket that was offering something to the fast-bowlers.
The Red Force started the day on 215 for five with Joshua Da Silva going on to top-score with 73 and Terrance Hinds offering good support with 57 as the hosts went past 300.
Seales and Phillip then gave the hosts the perfect start with the ball, removing the first five Volcanoes batters to trigger a first innings slide that saw the visitors dismissed for 98 before they grabbed three early wickets in the second innings as the visitors closed the day in serious trouble at 32 for three, still trailing by 196 runs.
Phillip, the senior fast bowler in the team, ended the first innings with four for 32 and grabbed two for 15 when the Windwards followed on while Seales snatched three for 31 and ended the day with one for eight in the second innings.
However, it was the rookie that struck first with Teddy Bishop edging to Bryan Charles in slips for a duck before Kavem Hodge mistimed a pull that went straight to Hinds at mid-on in the same over. Then came the big wicket of veteran Devon Smith.
The batsman looked good against the pacers early on, striking three boundaries before pushing at a ball outside the off-stump from Phillip and getting an edge that was taken low down by wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva.
Phillip followed up with the scalps of Keron Cottoy and Dennis Smith before off-spinner Charles, who bowled one over at the start of the innings, returned to disturbed the off-stump of Alick Athanaze for 33 to all but end the Volcanoes’ first innings resistance.
Although the Volcanoes’ tail still had some fight left, the Red Force bowlers were too good on the day with Phillip testing the batters with some good short balls before getting his fourth when Larry Edward was caught at second slip.
Seales got his final wicket when Ryan John edged behind to Da Silva for 13 while Khan, playing sporting his “100” jersey, claimed the final two wickets to end the innings.
In the second innings, Devon Smith again started positively before replicating his dismissal from earlier in the day. Phillip’s extra pace also proved too hot to handle for Bishop, who also edged behind for seven before Seales ended the day’s proceedings with the wicket of the Volcanoes skipper, Hodge, for four.
The visitors will be in survival mode when the penultimate day commences today while T&T will be looking to wrap things up early as they hunt their second straight win of the campaign.