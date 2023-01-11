School basketball returns

The Trinidad and Tobago School’s Basketball Association’s (TTSBA) season will tip off tomorrow with an opening ceremony at the Woodbrook Youth Facility from 9.30 a.m.
The season opening will feature a Skill Challenge, three-point contest and modified (5v5) round robin female and male tournaments as basketball at the secondary school level makes a return.
On-court activities were restricted in 2021 and 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2023 season will see a resumption of competition in the North, East and Tobago Zones, which last hosted play in 2020, as well as a return to action in the South-Central Zone.
Speaking ahead of the opening ceremony, TTSBA president Allison Bastien said: “We are truly happy that our student athletes will be returning to the court so they can experience the value of sport participation and its ability to change lives.
“Our athletes have shown how much they love the game and have dedicated their time, and TTSBA is committed to providing the opportunity to compete and display their skills in an efficient and effective environment.”
Bastien and the rest of the newly elected members of TTSBA are also anticipating a competitive season with athletes eager to return to play after the pandemic.