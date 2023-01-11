School basketball returns

FLASHBACK: The Holy Name Convent basketball team poses for a photo during the 2020 TTSBA opening ceremony.

The Trinidad and Tobago School’s Basketball Association’s (TTSBA) season will tip off tomorrow with an opening ceremony at the Woodbrook Youth Facility from 9.30 a.m.

The season opening will feature a Skill Challenge, three-point contest and modified (5v5) round robin female and male tournaments as basketball at the secondary school level makes a return.

On-court activities were restricted in 2021 and 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2023 season will see a resumption of competition in the North, East and Tobago Zones, which last hosted play in 2020, as well as a return to action in the South-Central Zone.

Speaking ahead of the opening ceremony, TTSBA president Allison Bastien said: “We are truly happy that our student athletes will be returning to the court so they can experience the value of sport participation and its ability to change lives.

“Our athletes have shown how much they love the game and have dedicated their time, and TTSBA is committed to providing the opportunity to compete and display their skills in an efficient and effective environment.”

Bastien and the rest of the newly elected members of TTSBA are also anticipating a competitive season with athletes eager to return to play after the pandemic.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

STAYING POSITIVE

STAYING POSITIVE

With eight Test centuries and four One-Day International hundreds to his name, 33-year-old Darren Bravo knows how to score runs and isn’t too worried about his form as he prepares to lead the North team in the 2023 North/South Classic which bowls off tomorrow at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Bruce replaces Fraser in women’s T20 squad

SEAM bowler Cherry Ann Fraser has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 International (T20I) tri-nation series against South Africa and India due to injury and has been replaced by Shanika Bruce, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced yesterday.

Soca Warrior Telfer signs with Miami FC

Soca Warrior Telfer signs with Miami FC

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO international Ryan Telfer has been signed to United Soccer League (USL) Championship side Miami FC. The 28-year-old left winger played for Columbus Crew II last season in the Major League Soccer (MLS) Next Pro League, contributing four goals and three assists through 15 appearances.

Talent in abundance

Talent in abundance

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO Red Force head coach David Furlonge is urging the Under-23 cricketers who were part of the recently concluded Namalco Under-23 Cup to continue working hard on their game if they are to earn a spot in the senior team.