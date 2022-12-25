Schools cricket set to restart

All systems are go for the resumption of Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) competitions next month.
This was confirmed by SSCL president Nigel Maraj, who said the Ministry of Education has approved the League’s plans for the 2023 season, which will be the first time youth cricketers will be back in action for their respective schools since all sports were halted in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
School sports resumed in 2022, with the Secondary Schools Football League successfully completing its season in the first term of the school calendar from September to December.
However, the schools cricket season usually runs from the second term into the third and Maraj said 2023 will be as close to normal as they can get.
“Starting in the July-August vacation (2022) the Ministry of Education asked the school sporting organisations to submit their plans and proposals for the CEO to look at and we were able to do it and we were able to get approvals for all our competitions, events and programmes,” Maraj confirmed.
“The programmes will included the ones you are accustomed to—the Boys Premiership Division and Championship Division, the Girls Open, the Boys Senior Division, the Boys Under-16 and Under-14, the Girls hardball competition and the InterCol T20 as well as our media launch press conference and awards functions, so it is basically back to normal for next year with the caveat that we’re supposed to still ensure those (Covid-19) protocols from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education are followed,” Maraj added.
In terms of the participation of schools in the SSCL tournaments, Maraj expects all of them to be on board for the 2023 season. But he acknowledged that there will be some constraints for some institutions.
“One of the issues raised with us was funding. An average figure to produce a team in schools’ cricket is $25,000 upwards. The Term One starting period is where they use the coaches to prepare their teams. But some schools are having a deficit when it comes to preparing the team due to financial constraints,” he said. “With the massive flooding towards the end of the year, the preparation of grounds is also an issue. We know the Ministry of Education will allocate resources but it would not be enough to facilitate everything required.”
Despite the obstacles in getting the season off the ground, Maraj said, “returning to safe play is a priority and we have to get our children involved in positive activities and corporate T&T needs to come on board.
“We don’t want to deny the children the opportunity to play cricket. They have been asking for this for the entire year.”