The Secondary Schools Cricket League is still hoping to hold its InterCol T20 and Under-19 T10 competitions at a later date this year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced all major sporting activities to be halted in mid-March.
Luckily for the SSCL, the Premiership league competition had already been completed, with Shiva Boys’ Hindu College clinching the title for the first time.
However, the InterCol T20 never got off the ground but according to SSCL president Surujdath Mahabir, it has not yet been abandoned.
“The SSCL is in continuous communication with our sponsors as per the future of our cricket competitions and programmes. They are fully supportive that nothing can happen until the MOH (Ministry of Health) and the MOE (Ministry of Education) give clearance and it’s totally safe for any activity to restart,” Mahabir wrote in a WhatsApp message to the media this week.
He said the SSCL could not make any decision on the PowerGen-sponsored InterCol T20 or the Flow-sponsored Under-19 T10 until the CXC has made a final decision on examination dates.
“The SSCL is, however, very cognisant of the psychological effect the ‘stay at home’ policy may have on some of our students. As such, we believe, in addition to their school work, our children should be quickly allowed to engage in their chosen outdoor activities, including cricket.
“Our Girls Under-16 and Boys Under-15 Development Programmes will be held in the September-December term,” he revealed.
Mahabir also noted that the SSCL has encouraged its members to reach out and assist the students, many of whose parents are struggling at this time.
The SSCL president also explained that their initiative of free lessons for Mathematics and English for CSEC cricketers will resume today after being halted due to the virus.
“The SSCL, since 2017, started a programme of free lessons in Mathematics and English for our CSEC cricketers. This was temporarily halted by COVID-19. However, we will be resuming the programme online from May 1. We are also assessing other subject areas for inclusion,” Mahabir added.
He also urged students to follow the guidelines of the Government in terms of staying at home and practising proper hygiene and social distancing.