Scipio appointed assistant coach at Denmark Technical

Former basketballer, Trinidadian Patrick Phillip Scipio has been appointed assistant coach of Denmark Technical, Bamberg County in South Carolina, USA. Their basketball team complete in the National Junior College Athletic Association, Region 10 division.
Scipio coached Spartans Basketball Academy while resident in Trinidad and Tobago and is also qualified as a strength and conditioning coach. .
Prior to his new tenure, Scipio was a Graduate Assistant Coach of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) Men’s Basketball for the 2020-2021 season. At SIUE, Scipio helped the Cougars to a 7-12 conference record and a quarter-final spot in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament on March 3.
Scipio graduated from SIUE with a Master’s of Science in Kinesiology, specialisation in Sports Exercise and Psychology. He also has a BA, Interdisciplinary Studies; specialisation in Early Childhood Development, from Wiley College (2018); and a BA, Sports Studies, specialisation in Exercise Science and Sports Management, University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) in 2015. Scipio is an Honours Graduate at Wiley College (2018).