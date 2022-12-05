FIDES Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers clinched the Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast title with an easy 22-run victory over Soca Kings in the final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Sunday.
Having just pipped Rungetters Blue Devils for a place in the playoff, the Scorchers whipped the Steelpan Players by 12 runs in Sunday’s first game to secure their place in the championship match.
The Scorchers were sent in to bat again in the final but could only get to 105 for eight thanks to Dexter Sween’s 29 off nine balls. Sween struck four sixes. Sunil Narine grabbed two wickets for six runs while pacer Sion Hackett grabbed two for 26.
The target proved too much for the Kings who were restricted to 83 for eight with Jarlarnie Seales’ 19 off eight balls the highlight of the innings. The Kings only managed to hit four sixes in the chase and two were struck by Seales.
Kieshawn Dillon was the best bowler on show in the final, grabbing three wickets for 17 runs including the scalp of Sunil Narine at the top of the innings for 15. He also got the wickets of Seales and Dejourn Charles (13) in the penultimate over while Eric Garcia bowled a rare maiden over to end the match and hand his team their first title.
Earlier, Scorchers’ Skipper Tion Webster slapped an unbeaten 70 off 24 balls in the playoff to lead his team to 125 for three after they were sent in to bat.
Webster struck eight sixes and three fours targeting mainly off-spinner Jyd Goolie and pacer Teshawn Castro while opener Kamil Pooran chipped in with 28 off 18 deliveries with three sixes and a four. Ricky Jaipaul was the best bowler for the Players with two wickets for nine runs from his two overs.
In reply, the Players lost two big wickets in the first two overs, Andrew Rambaran removing Teshawn Castro for 17 off the sixth ball of the chase and Eric Garcia trapping Denesh Ramdin lbw with the first ball of the second over.
The innings never picked up after that with Jyd Goolie scoring a run-a-ball 13 before he was caught by Webster off Mikkel Govia while Aaron Alfred (10 off 14) and Jahron Alfred (2) were both sent back by Bryan Charles as the Players slipped to 47 for five in the seventh over.
Isaiah Rajah (22 off 10 balls) and Adrian Ali (39 off 13) kept the chase alive but couldn’t get the Players over the line. The Scorchers secured the first-place prize of $100,000 while the Kings took home $50,000.
Summarised Scores:
Playoff
Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 125-3 (10 overs) (Tion Webster 70 n.o., Kamil Pooran 28; Ricky Jaipaul 2/9) vs Steelpan Players 113-5 (10 overs) (Adrian Ali 39 n.o., Isaiah Rajah 22 n.o.; Bryan Charles 2/10). Scorchers won by 12 runs
Final
Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 105-8 (10 overs) (Dexter Sween 29, Randy Mahase 18; Sunil Narine 2/6, Sion Hackett 2/29) vs Soca Kings 83-8 (10 overs) (Jarlarnie Seales 19 n.o.; Kieshawn Dillon 3/17). Scorchers won by 22 runs