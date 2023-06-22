Scorchers, Soca Kings open T10 qualifiers

Defending champions Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers finished second on the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast standings following an eight-wicket victory over third place Cocrico Cavaliers in their final group stage match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.
The Scorchers will now play league leaders Soca Kings in the first qualifier from 12 p.m. today, with the winners advancing straight to tomorrow’s final.
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers will face fourth-placed Blue Devils in the eliminator from 2.30 p.m. with the losers bowing out of the competition and winners advancing to the second qualifier.
The second qualifier featuring the losers of the first qualifier and the winners of the eliminator, will bowl off tomorrow from 12 p.m. with the winners earning a place in the championship game.
The Blue Devils clinched the final playoff spot following their ten-wicket victory on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method over Giants T&T By Maq Group in yesterday’s rain-affected second match in Tarouba.
In the first game yesterday, the Cavaliers, led by Amir Jangoo’s 23-ball 45 and a 15-ball 34 from Cephas Cooper, posted 104 for seven.
But it wasn’t enough in the end, with Kamil Pooran blasting 67 and Tion Webster hitting 32 not out as the Scorchers reached 110 for two off 9.3 overs.
In the second game, Giants T&T posted 91 for five and the Blue Devils reached 50 without loss in reply off 3.5 overs when rain stopped the game.
Summarised scores:
Cocrico Cavaliers 104-7 (10 overs) (Amir Jangoo 45, Cephas Cooper 34; Tion Webster 3/8) vs Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 110-2 (9.3 overs) (Kamil Pooran 67, Tion Webster 32 n.o.)
— Scorchers won by eight wickets.
Giants T&T By Maq Group 91-5 (10 overs) (Suraj Seepaul 34, Akiel Cooper 29 n.o.; Rakesh Seecharan 2/15) vs Blue Devils 50-0 (3.5 overs) (Chris Pattia 31 n.o.)
— Blue Devils won by ten wickets (DLS Method).