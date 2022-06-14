Scorchers stay perfect in T10 Blast

Tion Webster kept Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers unbeaten in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast, slamming an unbeaten 56 to lead his team to a 21-run victory over Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils in the second match of yesterday’s double header at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba.
Sent to bat first, the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers lost a wicket in the first over with Anthony Alexander being bowled by Christopher Vincent for a ‘duck’.
However, Kamil Pooran made up for the slow start, lashing four fours in a 10-ball 20 before he also fell to Vincent, caught and bowled with the score on 85 in the third over.
Webster then stepped up to take his team to a winning total. He blasted four fours and four sixes in his 25-ball knock that put his team on top. He and Randy Mahase added 61 runs in the final four overs of the innings with the latter scored 20 not out off 12 deliveries with a six and a four.
In reply, the Blue Devils had an outstanding start to the chase with openers Mario Belcon and Nicholas Sookdeosingh putting in 80 runs in the first eight overs before losing their way in the final three overs of the game.
Belcon struck 49 off 34 balls with two sixes and three fours while Sookdeosingh faced 23 balls for his 45 and struck five sixes and one four.
Sookdeosingh was the first to go, caught by Hakeem Mitchell off left-arm spinner Khary Pierre in the eighth over. Dexter Sween then removed Belcon in the final over, caught by Webster one run short of a half-century.
In yesterday’s first match, last year’s runners-up Soca Kings, led by Kirstan Kallicharan with 52, whipped defending champions Fine Choice Steelpan Strikers by 12 runs.
Kallicharan hit five sixes and two fours in his 26-ball knock, while Jason Mohammed and Isaiah Rajah chipped in with 22 and 21, respectively, as the Soca Kings posted 116 for four.
The defending champions could only muster 104 for four in reply with opener Adrian Ali making 39 off 28 balls, with one six and five fours, and Lendl Simmons hitting 43 off 20, with four sixes and two fours. The competition continues today with a repeat of yesterday’s fixtures.
Summarised Scores:
Soca Kings 116-4 (10 overs) (Kirstan Kallicharan 52, Jason Mohammed 22, Isaiah Rajah 21) vs Fine Choice Steelpan Strikers 104-4 (Lendl Simmons 43, Adrian Ali 39; Shiva Sankar 2/22)
—Soca Kings won by 12 runs
Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 122-3 (10 overs) (Tion Webster 56 n.o., Randy Mahase 20 n.o., Kamil Pooran 20; Christopher Vincent 2/11) vs Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils 103-3 (10 overs) (Mario Belcon 49, Nicholas Sookdeosingh 45; Dexter Sween 2/3)
—Scarlet Ibis Scorchers won by 21 runs
Today’s matches (@ BLCA)
Fine Choice Steelpan Strikers vs Soca Kings, noon
Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils vs Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, 2.30 p.m,