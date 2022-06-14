Scorchers stay perfect in T10 Blast

Tion Webster kept Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers unbeaten in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast, slamming an unbeaten 56 to lead his team to a 21-run victory over Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils in the second match of yesterday’s double header at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba.

Sent to bat first, the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers lost a wicket in the first over with Anthony Alexander being bowled by Christopher Vincent for a ‘duck’.

However, Kamil Pooran made up for the slow start, lashing four fours in a 10-ball 20 before he also fell to Vincent, caught and bowled with the score on 85 in the third over.

Webster then stepped up to take his team to a winning total. He blasted four fours and four sixes in his 25-ball knock that put his team on top. He and Randy Mahase added 61 runs in the final four overs of the innings with the latter scored 20 not out off 12 deliveries with a six and a four.

In reply, the Blue Devils had an outstanding start to the chase with openers Mario Belcon and Nicholas Sookdeosingh putting in 80 runs in the first eight overs before losing their way in the final three overs of the game.

Belcon struck 49 off 34 balls with two sixes and three fours while Sookdeosingh faced 23 balls for his 45 and struck five sixes and one four.

Sookdeosingh was the first to go, caught by Hakeem Mitchell off left-arm spinner Khary Pierre in the eighth over. Dexter Sween then removed Belcon in the final over, caught by Webster one run short of a half-century.

In yesterday’s first match, last year’s runners-up Soca Kings, led by Kirstan Kallicharan with 52, whipped defending champions Fine Choice Steelpan Strikers by 12 runs.

Kallicharan hit five sixes and two fours in his 26-ball knock, while Jason Mohammed and Isaiah Rajah chipped in with 22 and 21, respectively, as the Soca Kings posted 116 for four.

The defending champions could only muster 104 for four in reply with opener Adrian Ali making 39 off 28 balls, with one six and five fours, and Lendl Simmons hitting 43 off 20, with four sixes and two fours. The competition continues today with a repeat of yesterday’s fixtures.

Summarised Scores:

Soca Kings 116-4 (10 overs) (Kirstan Kallicharan 52, Jason Mohammed 22, Isaiah Rajah 21) vs Fine Choice Steelpan Strikers 104-4 (Lendl Simmons 43, Adrian Ali 39; Shiva Sankar 2/22)

—Soca Kings won by 12 runs

Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 122-3 (10 overs) (Tion Webster 56 n.o., Randy Mahase 20 n.o., Kamil Pooran 20; Christopher Vincent 2/11) vs Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils 103-3 (10 overs) (Mario Belcon 49, Nicholas Sookdeosingh 45; Dexter Sween 2/3)

—Scarlet Ibis Scorchers won by 21 runs

Today’s matches (@ BLCA)

Fine Choice Steelpan Strikers vs Soca Kings, noon

Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils vs Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, 2.30 p.m,

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CONSISTENCY THE KEY

CONSISTENCY THE KEY

Consistency, consistency, consistency.

Angus Eve thinks the Soca Warriors have achieved a measure of consistency over the four-match, June window, of the CONCACAF Nations League. However, the head-coach of the Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s football team would like to see the same over 90 minutes of football.

Keshorn Walcott 4th in Finland

Keshorn Walcott 4th in Finland

Keshorn Walcott finished fourth in the men’s javelin at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, yesterday. The 29-year-old Trinidad and Tobago athlete threw 84.02 metres.

Another thrower, German Julian Weber also had an 84.02 effort. Weber, though, had to settle for fifth spot. Walcott beat Weber by virtue of having a better second best throw -- 82.44 to 80.56.

D/Force and St Clair’s are ‘Tiger’ U-20 champs

St. Clair’s Coaching School of the Tobago Group and Defence Force FC of the Trinidad Group have emerged winners of the Tiger Tanks Men’s U-20 football tournament.

The national playoffs of the tournament are still to come.

Defence Force finished two points clear atop the Trinidad Group, despite nearest rivals Club Sando also winning 2-1 over Caledonia AIA on Friday’s final round of league matches.

Scorchers stay perfect in T10 Blast

Tion Webster kept Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers unbeaten in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast, slamming an unbeaten 56 to lead his team to a 21-run victory over Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils in the second match of yesterday’s double header at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba.

Sent to bat first, the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers lost a wicket in the first over with Anthony Alexander being bowled by Christopher Vincent for a ‘duck’.

Campbell-Smith returns from COTECC series

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith just returned home after participating in a two-leg COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) 14 & under series in Central America.

After failing to advance to the main draw of both tournaments, the Trinidad and Tobago player reached the latter stages of the second or consolation draws.

T&T women win three on the bounce in T20 Blaze

The Trinidad and Tobago women cricketers won their third straight match in the Women’s T20 Blaze in Guyana yesterday, upsetting defending champions Barbados with a 19-run win at Guyana National Stadium in Providence.