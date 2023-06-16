Scorchers stay perfect in T10

Defending champions Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers continued their unbeaten run in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast, yesterday.
Despite a rain interruption at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, the Scorchers razed the Rungetters by 14 runs on the Duckworth Lewis Stern (DLS) method in the first game of a double-header.
The Scorchers batted first and posted 107 for three off their ten overs with Kamil Pooran slapping 46 off 27 balls—counting four sixes and three fours—at the top of the order while Tion Webster chipped in with 41 (20 balls) which included three sixes and four fours, to boost the total towards the end.
Rain interrupted the match at the interval and the Rungetters were set a revised target of 61 off five overs. They could only get to 46 for three with Nicholas Sookdeosingh the only batter to stand up with 25 not out, off 16 balls.
In the second game, the Soca Kings, who were thwarted by the weather earlier this week with two fixtures being washed out, defeated Giants T&T by ten runs in a high-scoring encounter which could have gone either way.
The Kings batted first and posted 145 for three with Vaaroon Samaroo leading the way with 47 off 24 balls, which included six sixes.
Jason Mohammed contributed 46 off 22 balls, with four sixes and two fours, in the middle order while Dejourn Charles finished the innings off with an unbeaten 11-ball 31 that included four maximums and a four.
In reply, Giants T&T reached 135 for three on the back of an unbeaten 53 from Shatrughan Rambaran at the top of the order. He blasted five sixes and three fours, facing 26 balls, for his top-score to keep his team in the hunt, while Akeil Cooper struck five sixes and a four in a 14-ball 41 towards the back end.
But it wasn’t enough as the Giants were slayed by the Kings. The Kings will be in action again today, facing the Blue Devils from noon while the Rungetters will take on the Steelpan Players from 2.30 p.m.
Summarised Scores:
Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 107-3 (10 overs) (Kamil Pooran 46, Tion Webster 41) vs Rungetters (Revised Target: 61 off 5 overs) 46-3 (5 overs) (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 25; Tion Webster 1/5) —Scorchers won by 14 runs (DLS method)
Soca Kings 145-3 (10 overs) (Vaaroon Samaroo 47, Jason Mohammed 46, Dejourn Charles 31 n.o) vs Giants T&T By Maq Group 135-3 (10 overs) (Shatrughan Rambaran 53 n.o., Akeil Cooper 41; Jon Russ Jagessar 2/15) —Soca Kings won by 10 runs