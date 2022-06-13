Scorchers still on top in T10 Blast

There was no play at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba yesterday, both matches in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast being abandoned without a ball bowled.
Current leaders Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers were going for their fourth straight win of the tournament, yesterday, when they were due to face defending champions Fine Choice Steelpan Strikers. However, heavy rain prevented any play.
Yesterday’s second game was supposed to be a clash between Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants and Tiger Tanks Cocrico Cavaliers.
The Scorchers will maintain their place at the top of the standings having beaten the Leatherback Giants by 13 runs on Sunday, while the Cavaliers held on to second place following their victory over Soca Kings on the same day.
Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, led by Hakeem Mitchell’s 48, posted 88 for seven in their ten overs, and despite only losing one wicket, the Giants couldn’t get over the line, reaching 75 for one at the end of their ten overs.
Mitchell struck three sixes and four fours in his 25-ball knock, which helped the Scorchers recover after losing two wickets in the first two overs of the match.
Tion Webster also helped the recovery with 19 off 15 balls, including two sixes.
In reply, Leatherback Giants lost Mark Deyal in the fourth over, and despite having the explosive Kjorn Ottley and Jahron Alfred in the middle, they could not get over the line. Ottley faced 26 balls for his 26 not out, while Alfred faced 22 balls for his 33.
In the other game on Sunday, Tiger Tanks Cocrico Cavaliers defeated Soca Kings by five runs.
The tournament continues today with the Strikers taking on the Soca Kings from 12 noon and the Blue Devils up against the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers from 2.30pm.
Summarised Scores
Sunday
Tiger Tanks Cocrico Cavaliers 118-5 (10 overs) (Amir Jangoo 27, Denesh Ramdin 26, Akeil Cooper 19; Shiva Sankar 2/25) vs Soca Kings 113-6 (10 overs) (Jason Mohammed 44, Shatrughan Rambaran 34; Rakesh Maharaj 2/15)
—Cocrico Cavaliers won by 5 runs
Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 88-7 (10 overs) (Hakeem Mitchell 48, Tion Webster 19; Keon Isaac 2/4, Mark Deyal 2/17) vs Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants 75-1 (10 overs) (Kjorn Ottley 28 n.o., Jahron Alfred 33 n.o.)
—Scarlet Ibis Scorchers won by 13 runs
Today’s Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast Fixtures
(At Brian Lara Cricket Academy)
Soca Kings vs Fine Choice Steelpan Strikers, 12 noon
Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils vs Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, 2.30 pm.
—Roger Seepersad
Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast Standings
Teams P W L NR Pts NRR
1. Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 4 3 0 1 10 +1.024
2. Cocrico Cavaliers 5 2 1 2 8 +1.834
3. Leatherback Giants 6 2 2 2 8 -0.076
4. Steelpan Strikers 3 1 1 1 4 -3.438
5. Blue Devils 3 0 2 1 1 -0.675
6. Soca Kings 3 0 2 1 1 -0.75